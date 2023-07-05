Top Things To Do In O.C.: July 5-11

OPENS JULY 5

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

The city of Brea hosts a series of summer concerts at City Hall Park. It includes performances from the Symphonic Winds of the Pacific (July 5), Americana artists Darden (July 12), 1960s pop and soul singers Soul3Sixty (July 19), rock/R&B band Kings of 88 (July 26), country rock band Pickleback Shine (Aug. 2), and Celtic rock group The Fenians (Aug. 9). City Hall Park, 401 S. Brea Blvd., Brea, .ci.brea.ca.us/1019/Summer-Concerts-in-the-Park

OPENS JULY 10

MOVIE MONDAYS

Movies on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza return this summer with a theme: All the films are inspired by the Broadway shows on Segerstrom Center’s schedule in 2023/24. The series includes “The Lion King” (July 10), “Clue” (July 17), “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (July 24), “Peter Pan” (July 31), and “Aladdin” (Aug. 7). Movies begin at dusk, with pre-show activities starting at 6:30 p.m. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENS JULY 7

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

“Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” is the theme of this year’s performance, the 90th anniversary of the “living pictures” show. Using elaborate makeup, costumes, and sets, actors on stage will re-create paintings, sculptures, and other works created by artists who settled in Laguna Beach and others. Tickets include a summer-long pass to the adjacent Festival of Arts. 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-1145, foapom.com

JULY 7

SUMMER SOUNDS CONCERT SERIES

The family-friendly series of outdoor concerts features up-and-coming local music acts. Rising indie Latin music star Chrisol takes the stage July 7. Food and drinks will be available from George’s Café. Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENS JULY 9

112TH ANNUAL GOLD MEDAL EXHIBITION

For the second year in a row, the California Art Club will present its annual juried exhibition at Bowers Museum. Founded in 1909 by early California impressionists, many of whom were part of the Laguna Art Colony, the organization showcases contemporary-traditional fine art in the show, which fashions itself after 19th-century European art salons. Nearly 200 paintings and sculptures from well-known and up-and-coming artists will be on display. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

OPENS JULY 11

“TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL”

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall wrote the jukebox show detailing the life of Tina Turner, a rock icon with 12 Grammy Awards who sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history. It details her rise from her childhood in Tennessee to her triumphant concert in front of 180,000 fans in Brazil and includes her biggest hits, like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and “Private Dancer.” Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org