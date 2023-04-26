Top Things To Do In O.C.: April 26-May 2

APRIL 26 THROUGH 30

CELTIC SPRING FESTIVAL

The event honoring the traditions of Ireland and Scotland offers five days of performances and gatherings, including a concert with LA Master Chorale singers Andrea Zomorodian and Dermot Kiernan; a beer tasting featuring brews inspired by Celtic traditions; and a performance by bagpipe player Eric Rigler, known for his solos on the soundtracks for “Outlander,” “Braveheart,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

APRIL 27 THROUGH 29

JASON ROBERT BROWN

A composer and lyricist, Brown has three Tony Awards, including ones for Best Original Score for his work on “Parade” and Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations for “The Bridges of Madison County.” Here, he’ll perform some of his favorite songs with R&B singer Mykal Kilgore. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

APRIL 29

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: SHEPARD FAIREY

With “Facing the Giant—Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey” now on view, the museum will host a conversation between Fairey and curator and writer Pedro Alonzo. They’ll discuss the Southern California-based artist evolution as an artist and his influence on the global art scene, the urban landscape, and politics. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

APRIL 28 AND 29

WITTE LECTURE: JILL LEPORE

Staff writer at The New Yorker, Lepore is also a law and American history professor at Harvard. She’ll discuss misinformation and the future of democracy, based on her research into technology and human behavior. Her most recent book, “If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future,” was published in 2020. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-548-2411, nbplf.foundation

APRIL 29

MARTHA REDBONE: “BONE HILL: A STAGED CONCERT”

Singer-songwriter Redbone pays tribute to four generations of her family, telling the stories of the Cherokee women who carved out a life on Black Mountain and the coalmines of Harlan County, Kentucky. Combining traditional Cherokee chants with bluegrass, blues, country, gospel, and rock, she illustrates her family’s connection to the land. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

OPENS APRIL 29

“AVAAZ”

It’s Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, and Roya is preparing a feast. As she bustles around the kitchen, she shares the story of her journey from Tehran to L.A. Writer and performer Michael Shayan pays tribute to his mother in the solo show, which combines humor and personal storytelling. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

APRIL 29

CHRISTIAN McBRIDE’S NEW JAWN

With Josh Evans on trumpet, Marcus Strickland on tenor saxophone and bass clarinet, and Nasheet Waits on drums, bassist McBride plays songs from his 2018 album, “Christian McBride’s New Jawn.” A seven-time Grammy winner, he has performed with jazz greats Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, and Herbie Hancock. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

MAY 1

DAVID SEDARIS

Humorist Sedaris is so good at reading his work aloud that it’s often better to listen to his books and essays than it is to read them. At The Barclay, he’ll put his signature wit and charm on display as he weaves stories connecting his own unusual experiences to universal truths. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org