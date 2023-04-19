Top Things To Do In O.C.: April 19-25

APRIL 20 THROUGH 23

SOUTH COAST PLAZA GARDEN SHOW

The annual event in its 33rd year features more than 35 vendors selling plants and flowers, eight home and garden displays created by South Coast Plaza stores and landscape designers, and the Fleurs de Villes, a display of mannequins dressed entirely in flowers. Crate & Barrel/Macy’s Home Store Wing, South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa mesa, 800-782-8888, southcoastplaza.com/gardenshow

APRIL 20

LIBRARY LIVE: MIN JIN LEE

Lee’s bestseller, “Pachinko,” about a Korean family that migrates to Japan, was a finalist for a National Book Award and was recently adapted into an Apple TV+ series. Her work—which examines the intersection of race, immigration, class, and gender—has also appeared in The New Yorker, The Times of London, and The Wall Street Journal. She is a professor at Amherst College. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-548-2411, nbplf.foundation

APRIL 20

MEGAN HILTY

Broadway star Megan Hilty broke through with her performance as Glinda in “Wicked,” and went on to originate the role of Doralee Rhodes in “9 to 5: The Musical.” She also played Ivy Lynn in the NBC show “Smash” and earned a Tony Award for portraying Brooke Ashton in “Noises Off.” In this cabaret concert, she’ll sing favorites from her musical theater career. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

OPENS APRIL 21

“AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MOUSETRAP”

In this murder-mystery play, guests and staff at Monskwell Manor are trapped inside by a snowstorm after the murder of a local woman—and everyone knows that one of them is the culprit. A detective arrives on skis to interview each suspect but can’t crack the case before a second murder occurs. The show debuted on London’s West End in 1952 and has run continuously since, making it the longest-running play of all time. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, caminorealplayhouse.org

APRIL 22

“SELECTED SHORTS: UNCHARTED TERRITORIES”

This stage version of the hit public radio and podcast show features original short stories performed by stage and screen actors. Cal State Fullerton alum Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Penelope Garcia on “Criminal Minds,” Nate Corddry, an actor and comedian who appeared in “Fosse/Verdon” and “Perry Mason,” and Jason Dirden, who acted in “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Fences” on Broadway, are featured performers. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

OPENS APRIL 23

“COLEMAN ’72”

The world premiere by Charlie Oh follows siblings Jenn, Michelle, and Joey, who reminisce about the summer of 1972, when they took a road trip from Milwaukee to Los Angeles and back again in the family’s Buick, Coleman camper in tow. The show is part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

APRIL 23

PACIFIC SYMPHONY PLAYS MOZART AND BEETHOVEN WITH DREW PETERSEN

American pianist Drew Petersen joins the Pacific Symphony in this concert featuring Mozart’s “Symphony No. 34” and Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.” Petersen has been called a rising star by multiple music publications; he received the 2018 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the 2017 American Pianists Award and has played with symphonies across the country. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

APRIL 25

STAND-UP TUESDAY

James P. Connolly, a regular on Larry Charles’s “Dangerous World of Comedy” and Sirius XM comedy channels, headlines a stand-up comedy show hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence. The slate of veteran acts also includes The SHOW with Adam & Sean and Josiah Moreno. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com