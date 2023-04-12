Top Things To Do In O.C.: April 12-18

APRIL 13, 20, AND 27

“THE EMPRESS OF OZ”

No MSG Added, an Asian American comedy troupe, takes a page from “The Wizard of Oz” in a sketch show where they go in search of the brains, heart, courage, and home in the Asian American experience. At the end of the Yellow Brick Road, they meet the Empress of Oz. The performance, which contains adult language, might not be appropriate for all ages. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

APRIL 14 AND 15

GLORIA GAYNOR

The queen of disco dropped “I Will Survive” 45 years ago, and it still brings people to the dance floor. Gaynor joins the Pacific Symphony, guest-conducted by Sarah Hicks, to perform her greatest hits, including that classic anthem. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

APRIL 15

KENNY BARRON

A member of the American Jazz Hall of Fame, named Best Pianist six times by the Jazz Journalists Association, Barron holds a place at the table with the best jazz pianists of all time. He has appeared on hundreds of recordings as a leader and a sideman, perhaps most notably on several albums with saxophonist Stan Getz recorded in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu

APRIL 15 AND 16

IMAGINOLOGY

Science, technology, engineering, art, and math are in the spotlight at the festival celebrating invention and experimentation. Kids of all ages can take part in hands-on activities and view the individual and group project competitions on display. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1718, ocfair.com

APRIL 16

JAPANESE CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

The annual festival marking the advent of spring takes its inspiration from blooming cherry blossom trees. Held in the Key Courtyard, it features family-friendly live entertainment, art projects, face painting, and more. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

APRIL 16

MIDORI PLAYS BACH

A recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, Midori was 11 years old when she first played her violin with the New York Philharmonic. Since then, she has performed across the globe and brought classical music to children around the world through her non-profit music education organization, Midori and Friends. She’ll play selections from Bach, along with compositions by Thierry Escaich and John Zorn. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

APRIL 18 THROUGH 30

“HAIRSPRAY”

The beloved musical first opened in 2002 in Seattle, telling the story of Tracy Turnblad, a 16-year-old in 1960s Baltimore who wants more than anything to dance on “The Corny Collins Show.” Based on the 1988 John Waters film of the same name, it won eight Tony Awards after it hit Broadway in 2003 and captured countless devoted fans of the 1960s-influenced score. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org