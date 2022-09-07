Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Sept. 7-13, 2022

SEPT. 7

KENDRICK LAMAR

The rap star brings The Big Steppers Tour to Orange County. Expect to hear new songs such as “Count Me Out,” “Savior,” and “N95,” along with past hits such as “HUMBLE.,” “Swimming Pools (Drank),” and “Money Trees.” Baby Keem and Tanna Leone open. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

SEPT. 10

CLOSING THE MULTIVERSE: A CONVERSATION WITH ROCHELLE STEINER AND JENNI SORKIN

Sorkin, a U.C. Santa Barbara professor who studies the history of art and architecture, and Steiner, a curatorial fellow at the Laguna Art Museum, will discuss “Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe,” currently on view at the museum, in this afterhours lecture. Attendees can also view the show, which closes on Sept. 18. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

SEPT. 10 AND 11

ORANGE COUNTY WINE FEST

Wine lovers receive a free wine glass and three hours of wine tastings with a ticket to this annual event. They can also buy bottles to take home from select wineries, as well as snacks from food trucks on the premises. VIP tickets include early admission and access to the VIP Lounge. OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, orangecountywinefest.com

SEPT. 11

HISTORY HIKE: IRVINE PARK’S 125TH BIRTHDAY

At this monthly hike celebrating the 125th anniversary of the opening of Irvine Regional Park, guides teach hikers about the park’s native plants and animals, its early inhabitants, and its various uses, from military installations to ranching. Pre-registration is required. Irvine Regional Park, 1 Irvine Park Road, Orange, letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities

SEPT. 11

CHINESE AUTUMN MOON FEST

This family-friendly outdoor festival includes performances from local dance companies and kung fu studios as well as a moon cake tasting. Kids can decorate a paper lantern and create a foil dragon face painting before watching a dragon dance by the J.C. Culture Foundation. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. 714-567-3600, bowers.org

SEPT. 12

“FANTASMA”

This live reading, part of South Coast Repertory’s NewSCRipts play-reading series, follows Rosa, who welcomes her family into her newly renovated kitchen on Christmas Eve to prepare traditional Guatemalan food. While Rosa cooks, her grandchildren try to document the recipes, but her daughters know that there’s more to their mother’s cooking than just the numbers and steps. The play by Benjamin Benne was commissioned by SCR. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org