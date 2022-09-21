Things To Do In O.C. This Week: Sept. 21-27

OPENS SEPT. 21

“KIM’S CONVENIENCE”

Before it became a Canadian TV and Netflix hit, this story about a Korean family running a convenience store in Toronto was an award-winning stage play. While dealing with customers and the changes in the world around them, the family grapples with its own expectations and dreams. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

SEPT. 22

ORANGE COAST WHISKEY FESTIVAL 2022

Orange Coast’s Whiskey Festival is tonight at The Park @ Lakeshore Irvine. Come out for whiskey tastings and bites from some of the best restaurants in Orange County. The event starts at 6 p.m. (VIP entry at 5:30). orangecoast.com/whiskey

SEPT. 22 THROUGH 24

BRIAN REGAN

The stand-up comedian, known for his observational and self-deprecating humor, made his TV debut in 1991 on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” In the decades since, he has toured the world, released multiple comedy albums, created three Netflix comedy specials, and starred in the Amazon Prime comedy series “Loudermilk.” Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

SEPT. 22 THROUGH 24

BEETHOVEN & BOLERO

To open its 2022-23 season, the Pacific Symphony will perform the overture to Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman,” as well as new work from up-and-coming composer Viet Cuong, before concluding the program with Ravel’s iconic “Boléro.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

OPENS SEPT. 23

“THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY”

Macedonia Guerra is tired of playing the bad guy to hero Chad Deity, so he recruits a new wrestler, nicknamed The Fundamentalist—but it doesn’t turn out exactly the way he expected. This play, nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama in 2010, uses satire to explore racial identity and the American dream. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

OPENS SEPT. 24

“DISSOLVE”

Paintings, photography, sculpture, installations, and video explore what it means to change from one form to another in this exhibit. The show includes selections from the museum’s permanent collection and two new commissions: “When we listen to the watershed” by multimedia artist Linda Gass, and “THEY: Sanctuary [Allensworth]” by interdisciplinary artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle. UCI Institute and Museum of California Art, 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, 949-476-0294, imca.uci.edu

SEPT. 24 AND 25

THE JOSHUA SHOW: EPISODE 1

This family-friendly show features puppeteer Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas. When Mr. Nicholas discovers something unnerving about himself, Joshua and his friends Larry the Lint and the Wonderbook team up to help Mr. Nicholas rediscover his joy through music, dancing, and laughter. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org