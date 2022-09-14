Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Sept. 14-20

SEPT. 14

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

A pair of Alvin Ailey alums—Desmond Richardson and Chapman University artistic professor of dance Dwight Rhoden—founded this company in 1994. Today the dance troupe is known for its creative mix of ballet and hip-hop and the diversity, power, and technical skill of its dancers. The company will perform “Snatched Back From the Edge” and other pieces to be announced. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

OPENS SEPT. 16

“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS”

The classic musical comedy tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a quiet and nerdy floral assistant who discovers a new type of plant and names it Audrey II after the coworker he admires from afar. Things start to go awry when Audrey II starts talking to Seymour, promising fame and fortune in exchange for her favorite meal: blood. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, caminorealplayhouse.org

SEPT. 17

“THE MEDIUM CONCEPT”

The Saratoga International Theater Institute, a contemporary theater troupe founded by Tadashi Suzuki and Anne Bogart, stages this critically acclaimed play based on the writings of media theorist Marshall McLuhan. Directed by Bogart, the show examines our relationship with technology. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

THROUGH SEPT. 18

“PATTERNED PERSPECTIVES: CONTEMPORARY NIGERIAN ART FROM THE EZENMA COLLECTION”

Most of the pieces here, drawn from the collection of Kingsley and Cassia Ezenma, were created by Nigerian artists. Some are well known, while others are emerging artists, but all represent the country’s cultural diversity and richness. Muzeo, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim, 714-956-8936, muzeo.org

SEPT. 20

SUMMER STROLL THROUGH THE ARBORETUM

The leafy haven at Cal State Fullerton typically closes in the evening, but for one day this month plant lovers are welcomed in after hours, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum offer free refreshments and students from the Cal State Fullerton School of Music perform while guests wander the gardens. Fullerton Arboretum, 1900 Associated Road, Fullerton, 657-278-3407, fullertonarboretum.org

SEPT. 20 THROUGH 28

“THE DROWSY CHAPERONE”

A theater fan sits down one evening to listen to the cast recording of his favorite musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” to find the songs have come to life. As he watches and comments, the characters—a bride and groom on their wedding eve, a clumsy best man, and a drunk chaperone, among others—act out the comedy in his living room. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org