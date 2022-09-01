Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Sept. 1-6, 2022

SEPT. 1

JESSICA KACZMAREK

Kaczmarek, a native Californian, heard a Jimi Hendrix album when she was 12 and immediately switched from piano to guitar. When she’s not recording scores for TV and film, she’s playing and touring, solo and with bands. In this outdoor concert, she’ll play her signature combination of blues, soul, and roots music. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

SEPT. 3

JACKSON BROWNE

The folk-rock icon began his music career as a songwriter in the 1960s, when he was a teenager. The Sunny Hills High alum had some of his biggest hits in the 1970s with “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Running on Empty” and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. His 2021 release, “Downhill From Everywhere,” was nominated for the Grammy for Best Americana Album. Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

SEPT. 4

“PROUD BOY”

This staged reading follows two police officers, LaRhonda Parker and Boyd Sully, whose lives intersect when Parker is assigned to investigate Sully’s role in the death of a Black motorist. The case becomes more complicated when Parker uncovers a photo placing Sully at the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Sully threatens to reveal a secret about Parker’s family if the photo is released. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 714-990-7722, curtistheatre.com

SEPT. 4

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR

The Pacific Symphony sends the summer out with a bang, an annual tradition. Before the fireworks show set to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, pianist Daniel Hsu plays Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto, and the whole orchestra performs Dvořák’s “New World” symphony. FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org