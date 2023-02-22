Things To Do In O.C. This Week: Feb. 22-28

FEB. 22

“EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY”

This reading of a play by Keiko Green follows Ami, a shy Japanese American high school student who discovers one day in 1999 that, to her horror, her family manufactures MSG. As she sets out to save the world from the “poison spice,” she encounters a new friend from Japan who teaches her, by example, how to tap into her power. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

FEB. 23

PILOBOLUS

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the innovative dance troupe presents its “BIG FIVE OH!” tour, a mix of classic works from its repertoire and some of its most visionary choreography, including its trendsetting dances in shadow. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

FEB. 23

LIBRARY LIVE: OMAR EL-AKKAD

The author will discuss his 2021 novel, “What Strange Paradise,” about a refugee boy and the girl who saves him, as well as his debut novel, “American War.” Also known for his reporting and non-fiction writing, El-Akkad won the National Newspaper Award for Investigative Journalism and has published stories in the New York Times, the Guardian, and Le Monde. Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach, 949-548-2411, nbplf.foundation

FEB. 23 THROUGH 25

TCHAIKOVSKY AND STRAUSS

Pacific Symphony begins with Richard Strauss’s “Serenade for Winds,” then continues with the world premiere of the new Violin Concerto by composer John Wineglass, performed by concertmaster Dennis Kim. The whole orchestra comes together for the final piece, Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

FEB. 23 THROUGH 26

LAGUNA DANCE FESTIVAL

Two of the country’s top dance companies, the Cincinnati Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, headline a weekend of dance performances. The former will take the stage on Friday, the latter will perform on Sunday, and both will dance in a combined show on Saturday. Dance lovers can watch the Cincinnati Ballet’s stage rehearsal for free at Thursday’s Backstage with Cincinnati Ballet. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

FEB. 24 AND 25

CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

Sherman Gardens will stay open after dark for a family-friendly event. Experts from OC Birds of Prey, the Santa Ana Zoo, and Adventures in Living Science will be on hand to reveal what birds of prey, insects, nocturnal animals, and even plants do when humans have gone inside for the night. Sherman Library and Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, 949-673-2261, thesherman.org

THROUGH FEB. 26

“FIVE SUMMER STORIES: THE EXHIBITION”

This weekend is the last chance to see this exhibit honoring the iconic surf film, created by Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman, on its 50th anniversary. Artifacts from the filming and memorabilia from the theatrical release, along with surfboards and photos and film footage of surfers in the 1970s highlight the importance and impact of the film. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

FEB. 26

DIANE SCHUUR

Jazz legend Schuur commands the stage, where she’ll display vocal and musical chops honed over more than 50 years of performing and recording. She has won two Grammys for Best Jazz Vocal Performance; collaborated with everyone from B.B. King to Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Herbie Hancock; and released 23 albums, some of which topped the Billboard Traditional Jazz charts. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu