Things To Do In O.C. This Week: Feb. 15-21

OPENS FEB. 16

“GROUNDBREAKING WOMEN: ALLISON ADAMS”

The exhibit focuses on Adams’s paintings of women who inspire her. A collection of small prints, as well as small and full-size portraits, will be on display, as well as Adams’s award-winning short film, “Cloud of Witness.” Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

FEB. 17

BALLET ROMANTICA WITH THE CITY BALLET OF SAN DIEGO

San Diego’s premier ballet company visits Casa Romantica to present choreographer Jules Perrot’s classic “Pas de Quatre,” as well as other famous ballet duets like the pas de deux from “Coppélia” and “Giselle.” Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

OPENS FEB. 18

“NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC: THE GREATEST WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHS”

Throughout its history, National Geographic has been held up as the gold standard in wildlife photography. This exhibit features more than 50 of the best photos ever published in the magazine, from its beginning 115 years ago to today. Muzeo, 241 S. Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim. 714-956-8936, muzeo.org

FEB. 18

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

For almost 100 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been facing off against the Washington Generals, trading eye-popping trick shots that get more and more outrageous as the game goes on. Their skills and athleticism, combined with their showmanship, make for a most entertaining evening on the court. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

FEB. 18

LANTERN FESTIVAL 2023

Each spring in China, people light lanterns to let go of the past year and express hope for the upcoming year. The annual family-friendly festival hosted by the Pacific Symphony ushers in the Year of the Rabbit with art, food, riddles, and performances from local music and dance groups. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

FEB. 19

DRAG BRUNCH

Miss Clair Voyance hosts Segerstrom Center’s inaugural drag brunch, a morning of songs from hit Broadway shows like “Wicked,” “Funny Girl,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Into the Woods,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Performers include Leeko Rae, April Showers, Big Deelish, Mama St. Merman, and Penny Dreadful. Every seat on the floor comes with a brunch buffet, and all tickets include a glass of Champagne. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENS FEB. 21

TRIUMPH OVER ADVERSITY FESTIVAL

This free series of concerts, unfolding over several days, advocates for social change in classical music. Artistic director Davóne Tines, a bass-baritone who was named Musical America’s 2022 Vocalist of the Year, is known for his diverse repertoire encompassing opera, contemporary classical, spirituals, gospel, and songs of protest. Various locations, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org