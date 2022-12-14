Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 14-20

DEC. 14 THROUGH 18

114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH BOAT PARADE

Adorned with thousands of lights, seasonal decorations, and even special effects, the boats taking part in this annual nautical parade cast a festive mood over the spectators along the waterways and the people onboard. Homeowners along the parade route also get in the spirit, festooning their houses with extravagant decorations. Starting and ending at the tip of Lido Isle, Newport Beach, christmasboatparade.com

DEC. 15 THROUGH 17

THE BROADWAY HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

Actress and singer Kerry O’Malley—who has appeared on Broadway in “Billy Elliot,” “Into the Woods,” and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”—joins TV, film, and stage actor Aaron Lazar to highlight the best holiday songs from movies and Broadway shows. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 15 THROUGH 18

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”

Rather than simply putting the classic Christmas film on stage, this show takes George Bailey’s story and reinvents it as a live radio broadcast from the 1940s. A small cast narrates the tale, as guardian angel Clarence helps George understand why the world is a better place with him in it. The show is presented in partnership with STAGEStheatre. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 714-990-7722, curtistheatre.com

DEC. 17

PET SOIREE AND FAMILY OUTING AT THE DISTRICT

Enjoy a slew of pet-friendly and family-friendly activities, from creating your own pet ornament to entering your furry friend in a pet fashion show. You can even take a family photo with your pet and Santa. All proceeds will benefit Lost Love Pet Rescue. Also stop by the outdoor Merry Makers’ Holiday Village. The District at Tustin Legacy, Tustin, 714-259-9090, thedistricttl.com

DEC. 18

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

The family-friendly event features free art workshops for kids, live music, children’s activities, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Arts and crafts, food, and drinks will be for sale. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

THROUGH DEC. 18

SAWDUST FESTIVAL WINTER FANTASY

Transforming itself for the season, the summer favorite offers handcrafted artwork, jewelry, ceramics, and sculpture on grounds decorated for the season with sparkling ornaments, garlands, and lights. Musicians, carolers, puppeteers, and daily visits from Santa provide the entertainment. Sawdust Festival Grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-3030, sawdustartfestival.org

DEC. 20

ALTON BROWN LIVE

The creator and host of Food Network favorites “Good Eats,” “Good Eats: Reloaded,” and “Good Eats: The Return” fills his two-hour stage show with cooking, science, and music. He also mixes in his signature dry sense of humor that fans of “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America” know well. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org