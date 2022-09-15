The Fiestas Patrias Festival Returns to Santa Ana This Weekend

Take part in Santa Ana’s 42nd annual Fiestas Patrias festival this weekend, September 17 and 18, on Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard.

The annual event commemorates the Mexican holiday of the same name. Entry is free, and the public can enjoy the celebration of Mexican and Hispanic heritage with food, vendors, carnival rides, a beer garden, and musical performances by legendary Mexican singers Beatriz Adriana and El Chapo De Sinaloa.

Unlike before the pandemic, the city will not host a cultural parade due to Covid restrictions. However, there will be a cultural plaza featuring art, cultural decorations, and souvenirs from different Mexican states and other Latin American nations.

“The city takes pride in the vibrant cultures we have,” says Juan Lara, Santa Ana recreation and community services supervisor. “We are a primarily Latino community, so we take every opportunity to celebrate that community.”

In Mexico, the Fiestas Patrias holiday is celebrated every September 16, commemorating Mexican Independence from Spain. The celebration kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place every September 15 through October 15.

To learn more about the event, visit www.santa-ana.org/fiestas-patrias/ or contact The City of Santa Ana’s Special Events Office at 714-571-4220.

Good to Know:

On September 24, Fiesta Latina en Irvine also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a free event at the Great Park. Learn more at https://www.cityofirvine.org/community-services-department/fiesta-latina-en-irvine