The Ecology Center’s Annual Strawberry U-Pick Returns This Spring

From April 6 through 30, embrace the spring season at The Ecology Center’s annual Strawberry U-Pick interactive farm experience. Known as Southern California’s only regenerative organic strawberry picking experience, the event will be open to the public Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

With the purchase of a ticket, U-pick guests will embark on a self-guided exploration of the farm with three stops along the way, each touching upon the theme, “Somos Campesinos” (“we are farmers”). After the educational tour, guests can venture into the fields and fill their baskets with fresh strawberries which can be purchased by the pound. Free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, strawberries are safe for little ones to enjoy straight from the vine.

Tickets are required for all adults and children ages 2 and up. Tickets are $7 per person on Thursdays and Fridays, and $9 per person on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to theecologycenter.org/strawberry-u-pick.

The Ecology Center

32701 Alipaz St

San Juan Capistrano