Surfing Icon Lisa Andersen Looks Back on Trailblazing Career and Life in Huntington Beach

Update: June 22 through 25, Pacific City in Huntington Beach will host a pop-up gallery event, “30 Years of Lisa” celebrating Andersen and featuring items that tell the story of her surfing career. The event also includes a meet and greet on the evening of the 23rd.

Originally published in November 2009.

The greatest competitor in women’s surfing was spending her 40th birthday last March where she’d spent so many others: Australia’s Gold Coast, more than 7,000 miles from home. Surrounded by close friends and surf-industry staffers inside the giant, scaffolded, tentlike structure of the 2009 Roxy Pro, she was buzzing, as usual, at the end of the day’s competition. But the informal birthday party that followed was far different than any thrown for her at past events.

One of the assembled turned on a nearby monitor. Everyone gathered to watch a 3-minute video that Andersen’s pals had produced just for her birthday. In it, her mother, husband, and two kids back home in Huntington Beach pledged their love and told her they missed her.

Tears slipped from Andersen’s intense blue eyes, roiling up, a tidal tug. She felt the same ocean of emotion that had pulled her for as long as she could remember. But for the first time, she felt it pulling her home.

For the last 20 years, home was usually about the last place Andersen wanted to be. But now, the home in Huntington Beach she’s made for herself and her family is a sanctuary. A place she hates to leave.

“I said to myself on the plane yesterday: ‘This is the last plane I’m getting on,’” she recalled one recent morning in her office at Quiksilver headquarters, also in Huntington Beach.

That’s impossible, of course, because of who she is. Lisa Lorraine Andersen was born in New York and grew up the free-willed tomboy nicknamed “Trouble” in the non-surf-centered lands of Maryland and Virginia. Finally, at age 13, she learned to ride on borrowed boards off Ormand Beach, Fla., a few blocks from the family home. “I started surfing right after my parents told me I couldn’t do it,” Andersen told a Brazilian TV reporter many years later.

Once she got her first in-control ride, she was hooked. Riding a wave felt instinctively right for her at a time when nothing else in her life was.

She ran away from home at 16, blaming a stormy home life with a violent, alcoholic father who Andersen says smashed her only surfboard in front of her. Her first plane ride was the one-way ticket she bought in 1985 that took her from Florida to L.A. and then to Huntington Beach, off to become “the No. 1 surfer in the world,” her farewell note said. She swears she didn’t even know for sure if the title existed.

After her arrival, Andersen spent a couple of years “couch surfing” among friends and occasionally sleeping on the beach as she worked herself up to the pro tour. She showed glimpses of greatness, but they ebbed and flowed as she bounced around the top 10 of the Association of Surfing Professionals’ Women’s World Tour for six years. Only after having her daughter, Erica, did things finally gel into a 1994 world championship. Motherhood seemed to focus her phenomenal energy.

She followed that first world title with three more. Her style was revolutionary, because she’d surfed around boys as she grew up, guys who actually encouraged her. She idolized world champs Martin Potter, Shaun Tomson, and especially Tom Curren, and developed her style mostly unaware of how girls were supposed to surf. She exhibited both a power and refined, balletlike movement on the face of waves. Shy but steely. Graceful and feminine, yet fiercely competitive. Soon, even the guys were watching her heats.

“It’s this slam-dance idea,” says Chris Mauro, former editor-in-chief of Surfer magazine, describing the style Andersen was quickly defining. “She was this punk-rock chick who could fit in with the boys.”

In 1996, Andersen made news when she became the first woman in 15 years to grace the cover of Surfer—an image of her smashing the lip of a wave with the blunt caption “Lisa Andersen surfs better than you.” It was a knife to the heart of surfing machismo.

Mauro believes Andersen was the right woman at the right time. “In the longboard era [of the ’60s], women like the Calhouns [Marge and daughters Candy and Robin] were respected. When the shortboard revolution took over, the women fell by the wayside because it wasn’t this graceful kind of thing. Lisa was transformative.”

Her presence on the tour was a marketer’s dream. Surfwear company Quiksilver built the Roxy brand mostly around her image and a pair of men’s boardshorts she helped redesign. She lit an explosion of women into surfing, both professional and recreational. Women’s brands and magazines sprang up, with women’s apparel playing a key role in the surf industry boom of the ’90s.

Mauro says the empowerment message was, first, practical. Women could surf and “didn’t have to worry about their bikini riding up their ass anymore. The shorts were cute and they worked. And it coincided with the [1999 World Cup-winning U.S.] women’s soccer team. They fed off each other. [Women] weren’t going to run out and buy a soccer uniform, but they could go out and buy Roxy stuff.”

In Phil Jarratt’s 2006 history of Quiksilver, “The Mountain and the Wave,” Roxy boss Randy Hild gushed: “She’d been with Roxy since ’92, but her star was just starting to shine. She became the face of the whole thing. Lisa just shattered the beach-babe-or-butch stereotype of women’s surfing. … We couldn’t have dreamed of a better brand image. She was—and is—one of a kind.”

While a phenomenon to the outside world, Andersen struggled in relationships. As Mauro says, years on the road make pro surfers “pretty feral.” It’s a restless life set to a clock of ever-fleeting swell. Life lived out of a suitcase. Nights in hotels, on friends’ floors, in boats, planes, and tents. Days are for honing craft and nights for blowing off steam, or simply killing time. It’s a lot like summer camp, right down to the romances, which start intensely and fizzle as fast as they begin.

“It’s really tough to reconcile,” Mauro says. “And she didn’t have a family to depend on.”

She began a relationship with Renato Hickel, the tour’s head judge at the time, but the closeness of their professional lives cramped her style. Once their relationship began, Hickel had to recuse himself from judging her heats. Their marriage sputtered shortly after Erica’s birth. She and Hickel remain friends, even occasional allies when it comes to getting things right on the current women’s tour.

She’d competed while pregnant and rushed back to competition just weeks after Erica’s birth. Though she continued to win, her body was not ready for the stress of the tour and contests. A degenerative disk condition was beginning to make surfing difficult during her 1994-97 championship run. By late 1998, competing became almost impossible.

Andersen says she intended to retire that year, but like a lot of top athletes, finding the exit was harder than she expected. Life on tour was like a riptide, pulling her back out for one last great ride to shore. Besides, her back problems deprived her of a certain grand finale. She competed sporadically the next few years, before finally retiring in 2003.

A few years earlier, a relationship with the father of her son, Mason, ended. An outsider to the surf world, Mason’s father probably never stood a chance against the lure of what led Andersen away from home in the first place—the competitive life that defined her then.

In 2005, Quiksilver offered her the job of global brand ambassador for Roxy, a role that would make her part coach, part businesswoman, part enforcer of contest guidelines, part confidante to the young women on the tour. It offered her the chance to take a do-as-I-say-not-as-I-did role that many girls competing during Andersen’s career could have used—especially from someone who really had seen it all.

All the girls on tour today know her story. Some have had tough family lives of their own; others just find her an inspiring symbol of grrlpower. During a series of biography book signings, many women were eager to tell her how she inspired them. Some almost choked up.

“I was a little overwhelmed,” she says now. “There were just all these different people who could relate to me somehow. They’re still dealing with the same issues. I think a lot of girls are afraid to step outside and do something where they’re going to get judged. I dressed a certain way and a lot of people didn’t like that. I wasn’t really girlie. … They need to be inspired by somebody that did it without worrying about what other people say or think. They need that little nudge.”

Rochelle Ballard, a former World Tour rival and one of Andersen’s closest friends, distills Andersen’s continuing appeal: “Women are empowered by seeing a woman fulfill her own dream and find her own balance. She had something driving her more than her goals. Because of the timing, she was the Wonder Woman of the group. In art and entertainment there is always someone that rises to be an iconic figure.”

And now, perhaps because of all that, Ballard says, “Lisa is the only woman who was taken care of by the industry after her competitive career. Now she has the opportunity to share herself with the next generation so they can say, ‘Look what Lisa did.’ You may peak in your career, but you keep growing. Life is creation. You make your own rules.”

One of those Andersen inspires is 17-year-old Courtney Conlogue of Santa Ana, a national amateur champ, winner of July’s U.S. Open of Surfing, and an athlete barely old enough to have seen Andersen in her prime. “She makes me believe I can accomplish things,” Conlogue says. “She’s my Tiger Woods. I have her as my symbol of where to go and where I need to be. She still affects our generation because of what she opened and the opportunities she made for women.”

Andersen concedes that the elder stateswoman role is an adjustment. “There’s a couple of times in the last four years when my brain would go: ‘OK, I could start training in January.’ In your head you try to plan it out and see if it works. Then I think: ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing?’ ”

The response to those who ask about a comeback comes easier now: “The answer is no. Don’t miss it. My mind goes straight to what it feels like to lose, because you don’t forget. And my back is in terrible shape right now. There is zero chance of me competing.”

She also knows the world has changed. Andersen is thrilled to see more strategy in women’s heats now. Thrilled to see more training. More prep. And more respect given to female athletes. “You should see the game faces now,” Andersen says about the contests she visits. “I walk around telling people to lighten up.” She forgets for the moment how intimidating she was before heats, her head shrouded in a beach towel.

Andersen still competes, of course, but mostly on the domestic front. “Stupid stuff,” she says, between her and husband Tim. “It’ll be something like: ‘Who’s the first one to get home from the store?’ ”

Catch her at home and you’ll find a passionate cook who loves picking up after her kids. And one recent morning, though her back was sore and stiff, she took unmistakable pride in explaining how she’d gotten Erica, now 16, and Mason, now 8, off to school and walked the dog before dragging her Roxy-branded butt to Quiksilver for an interview, where Tim dropped by to meet her for a fast lunch and a few warm, supportive smooches.

Home, too, is where Erica has become a teenage surfer. Remarkable, Andersen says, because a couple of years ago her daughter wanted nothing to do with the sport: “She related surfing to me going away.”

The retired four-time world champion—the face that sold a million board shorts, an icon of the sport who never left the scene—has found new purpose as a newlywed suburbanite. The teachers at her daughter’s school invite her to talk to their classes about the places she has been. She can deliver vivid travelogues of Australia, Hawaii, and other exotic lands. Most days, she says she feels “like any other lady on the street.” But, ever the competitor, Andersen also concedes her life story gives her “a little something to set [me] apart from the other ladies.”

The 2007 release of “Fearlessness,” her biography by Nick Carroll, invited the world to examine her life in detail. She was in the spotlight again, signing copies and meeting fans at local surf shops. During the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach in July, Andersen was everywhere. Mini-golfing at an afterparty on Tuesday. Hanging out with Surfline.com staffers on Thursday. She was the voice of the women’s Webcast, her presence and perspective as unquestionable as Vin Scully’s in baseball. And of course, surfers—even former world champ Sofia Mulanovich—sought her advice.

“[Andersen] has been down here every day,” gushed defending world champ Stephanie Gilmore at this year’s U.S. Open, “because she wants to see the progression of the sport.”

What would women’s pro surfing look like today without all of Andersen’s barrier-smashing? Hard to say, but certainly very different. The surfers of the moment—from Gilmore to Mulanovich to Conlogue—may compete just as ferociously, but they do so in Andersen’s long wake.

These days the trailblazer rushes back to Huntington Beach like a wave rolling toward shore. “I miss being home. I want to be in my bed. Nobody can get to me. I think I just enjoy my privacy. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been gone for so long, traveling my whole life. It’s impossible to have enough wall space to hang all the things I’ve seen or done. I’ve built my photo albums around all that. If I ever want to see something, I just click on iPhoto.”

Home is the fortress, the archive. The place where, now, the suitcase goes in the closet, not by the door.