Don’t Miss These Summer Events in June

JUNE 1 AND 3

GATSBY REDUX

Choreographer Janet Roston created this fully immersive dance piece specifically for the Muckenthaler. Channeling “The Great Gatsby,” the Mixed eMotion Theatrix troupe moves across the Muckenthaler grounds and mansion, which was built in the 1920s, the era in which the classic novel is set. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

JUNE 2 THROUGH 4

THE WOODEN FLOOR: “HOPE ABOUNDS”

The 39th annual concert from the Wooden Floor, a Santa Ana studio that aims to empower youth from low-income communities through dance and mentoring programs, this show features pieces from three acclaimed choreographers: Wooden Floor artistic director Falon Baltzell, Kendra Portier, and Christina Robson. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

JUNE 3 AND 4

“BLOCKBUSTER BROADWAY!”

Principal pops conductor Richard Kaufman leads the Pacific Symphony and six vocalists in this celebration of hit Broadway musicals, which will include selections from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “Jersey Boys.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

JUNE 3 THROUGH 5

NEWPORT BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL

The 26th annual festival kicks off Friday with saxophonist Marion Meadows and pianist Alex Bugnon at the Back Bay Amphitheater at the Hyatt Regency. On Saturday and Sunday, the party moves to the Back Bay Golf Course, where 20 acts perform on multiple stages. Highlights include jazz and R&B pianist Brian Culbertson, R&B singer Brian McKnight, and jazz bassist Marcus Miller. Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, 1107 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach, hyattconcerts.com

JUNE 4

MISSIONFEST 2022

Double-platinum-selling country singer Chase Rice will headline this festival, staged for the fourth year on the picturesque grounds of one of the region’s top equestrian parks. Attendees can also enjoy wine, craft beer, gourmet food, and artisan vendors. The OutPost, Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Avenida La Pata, San Juan Capistrano, missionfest.com

JUNE 4 AND 5

CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE

The popular car show continues its tradition of displaying rare and lovingly restored domestic, British, European, and Asian automobiles and motorcycles, some vintage. Saturday is devoted to hot rods and custom cars, and Sunday takes a closer look at some of the latest electric cars from Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, BMW, and Volkswagen. Huntington Central Park, 18000 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, hbconcours.org

THROUGH JUNE 5

“YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN”

The stage version of Mel Brooks’ classic comedy follows Fredrick Frankenstein, grandson of Victor Frankenstein. After inheriting his family’s estate in Transylvania, Fredrick teams with his sidekick, Igor, and his lab assistant, Inga, to create a monster even bigger than his grandfather’s creation. When it inevitably escapes, chaos ensues. Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, 949-489-8082, caminorealplayhouse.org

JUNE 9

JOHN BEASLEY’S MONK’ESTRA

This 15-piece big band takes works by jazz legend Thelonious Monk and infuses them with everything from Afro-Cuban music to hip-hop. It’s led by Beasley, a Grammy-nominated jazz pianist and composer who has played with Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, Herbie Hancock, and Christian McBride. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

JUNE 9 THROUGH 11

BEETHOVEN’S PIANO CONCERTOS

To mark the 251st anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, pianist Alexander Romanovsky and violinist Dennis Kim will join with the Pacific Symphony to play all five of the composer’s piano concertos over a weekend of concerts. Each performance will feature different compositions; Sunday’s show will also include Symphony No. 8. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

OPENS JUNE 10

“CHIAOZZA: SHAPE AND STRUCTURE”

The collaborative artist duo of Terri Chiao and Adam Frezza—known as CHIAOZZA—has created installations and collections for Hermès, Google, Nike, and IKEA. Their colorful, playful, humorous approach will be on display in this installation featuring abstract plant sculptures. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

OPENS JUNE 11

“VARIATIONS OF PLACE: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IMPRESSIONISM IN THE EARLY 20TH CENTURY”

Seascapes, landscapes, and figure paintings from more than 20 artists who worked in Laguna Beach, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Santa Barbara will be on display in this exhibit focusing on Southern California in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Featured artists include Franz Bischoff, Ana Althea Hills, Guy Rose, and William Wendt. Langson IMCA, UC Irvine, 18881 Von Karman Ave., Irvine, 949-476-0294, imca.uci.edu

THROUGH JUNE 12

“WORK AND SOUL: TWO DECADES OF PRACTICE”

Sculptor Gerard Basil Stripling, who moved to Laguna Beach in early 2000, has worked in several forms, from stone and steel to ceramics and bronze, and his work has been widely displayed throughout the city. This exhibit will include several pieces that have never been seen, as well as some new work. Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

JUNE 17 THROUGH 19

626 NIGHT MARKET OC

More than 200 booths offering food, merchandise, arts and crafts, games, and entertainment fill up two parking lots at the family-friendly evening festival. Snack on temaki, gyoza, Korean barbecue, and boba tea while browsing handmade jewelry, candles, and stickers. Most vendors accept cash only. OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, 626nightmarket.com

JUNE 21 THROUGH 26

“COME FROM AWAY”

After the Sept. 11 attacks, 38 planes were forced to land at the tiny airport in Gander, in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The people of Gander took in more than 7,000 stranded passengers from around the world. This heartwarming musical, which was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 2017, tells the stories of the residents and their unexpected guests. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

JUNE 21 AND 28

“ROMEO AND JULIET”

Staged under the stars by the Electric Company Theater, this production of the classic tale follows the star-crossed young lovers from their first encounter on a crowded dance floor through the street brawls, family fights, and plotting that leads to their tragic end. Shows alternate with performances of “Shakespeare in Love” (see below). Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

JUNE 22, 27, AND 29

“SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE”

The comedy based on the Oscar-winning movie pulls back the curtain on a young Will Shakespeare as he fights to break through some serious writer’s block. When he meets Viola, who wants nothing more than to be in his next show, and falls deeply in love with her, the words of his most famous play start to flow. Shows alternate with performances of “Romeo and Juliet” (see above). Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

JUNE 22

AMANDA CASTRO BAND

Jazz singer Amanda Castro is known for her upbeat, energetic performances. She’ll give classic jazz a modern sensibility while singing standards, New Orleans jazz, swing, and pop tunes, accompanied by her band. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

JUNE 23 THROUGH 25

MOZART AND MAHLER

Pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton, twins who have performed together with orchestras around the world, join the Pacific Symphony to play Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 10 for Two Pianos. In the second half of the program, the orchestra takes on Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

JUNE 24 THROUGH 26

IRVINE GREEK FEST

Greek food, traditional dancing, and live music are highlights of this annual festival in its 42nd year. A marketplace and bookstore, kids’ activities, and church tours round out the event. St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, 4949 Alton Parkway, Irvine, 949-733-2366, irvinegreekfest.com

JUNE 24 AND 26

“CARMEN”

A 90-minute version of the classic opera, presented by Lyric Opera OC, will be performed on the Muckenthaler’s outdoor stage, where a live chamber orchestra will accompany the singers. Ticketholders are invited to picnic on the lawn during the show. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org