Sign Up for Irvine Ranch Conservancy’s City Nature Challenge

The Irvine Ranch Conservancy will host two City Nature Challenges, taking place April 29 and 30, at two locations within the Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks: the City of Irvine’s Bommer Canyon Preserve and OC Parks’ recently opened Saddleback Wilderness.

The interactive and exploratory events will focus on discovering and identifying rare and threatened plant communities and wildlife species within Orange County. The aim is to gain a better understanding of our ecosystem and support biodiversity conservation efforts.

Participants will search for plants and animals, use the iNaturalist app to identify them, and record their observations in a shared iNaturalist project. The high-quality data collected will contribute to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, an open-source database used by scientists and policymakers worldwide. Finally, all participants will submit their findings to the City Nature Challenge, a global initiative to uncover and document biodiversity in urban areas across the globe.

REGISTRATION FOR BOMMER CANYON 2023 NATURE CHALLENGE

Registration is required and begins April 21

● Beginner Route: Register here

● Intermediate Route: Register here

Bommer Canyon Preserve Cattle Camp Staging Area

1 Bommer Canyon Road, Irvine

REGISTRATION FOR SADDLEBACK WILDERNESS 2023 NATURE CHALLENGE

Registration is required and begins April 22

● Register here

Saddleback Staging Area

3066 Santiago Canyon Road, Orange