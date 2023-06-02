Shop These Five Local Gifts for Father’s Day

Melin

Shop hats for every activity including running, watersports, golf, and more. Each hat has features such as antimicrobial lining and a water-resistant exterior.

1273 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 949-549-4634

Mod Ref

This boutique at The Lab has minimalist, timeless clothing in neutral tones. Browse through the racks to find the perfect gift, whether it’s cargo pants, a blazer, or a T-shirt.

2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 213-741-6021

Maxine

Take Dad into this Lido Marina Village storefront for a custom felt hat. He’ll be able to choose from different details to put on the hat and have it fitted to his head.

3412 Via Lido, Newport Beach, 949-220-9352

Porsche Design

If your dad is a fan of Porsche, Porsche Design offers everything from sunglasses and watches to shorts, shoes, and more.

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 714-662-2992

TravisMathew

Get your dad all the golf essentials he needs from TravisMathew. Shop in store at the brand’s Fashion Island location or at Irvine Spectrum.

Multiple Locations