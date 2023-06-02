Shop These Five Local Gifts for Father’s Day

No need to look much further than O.C.’s backyard for Father’s Day gifts. These local companies have something for every dad.
By
-
Photo Courtesy of Melin

Melin

Shop hats for every activity including running, watersports, golf, and more. Each hat has features such as antimicrobial lining and a water-resistant exterior.

1273 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, 949-549-4634

Photo by Emily J. Davis

Mod Ref

This boutique at The Lab has minimalist, timeless clothing in neutral tones. Browse through the racks to find the perfect gift, whether it’s cargo pants, a blazer, or a T-shirt.

2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 213-741-6021

Photo by Emily J. Davis

Maxine

Take Dad into this Lido Marina Village storefront for a custom felt hat. He’ll be able to choose from different details to put on the hat and have it fitted to his head.

3412 Via Lido, Newport Beach, 949-220-9352

Photo by Emily J. Davis

Porsche Design

If your dad is a fan of Porsche, Porsche Design offers everything from sunglasses and watches to shorts, shoes, and more.

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 714-662-2992

TravisMathew

Get your dad all the golf essentials he needs from TravisMathew. Shop in store at the brand’s Fashion Island location or at Irvine Spectrum.

Multiple Locations

