Shop Small at These Makers Markets This Weekend in Orange County

MARCH 25

Open Market OC

With locations in Huntington Beach and Brea, Open Market OC presents its newest and largest marketplace in Irvine. Celebrate the grand opening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be more than 200 makers and curators, as well as workshops. Shop apparel, home decor, and vintage goods, or even play some pinball. 13702 Jamboree Road, Irvine, openmarketoc.com

MARCH 25

Makers Market at Daydream Surf Shop

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., head to Daydream Surf Shop’s Makers Market in Newport Beach to support more than 15 local artisans and enjoy pies from Lucky Nick’s Pizza and wine from Semi Tropic Wines. Enter the surfboard raffle for a chance to win a board of your choice. The winner will be announced the day of the market at 2 p.m. 864 W. 16th St,. Newport Beach

MARCH 25 AND 26

Modern Makers Mart at Woodbridge Village Center

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit Woodbridge Village Center in Irvine for the Modern Makers Mart where there will be more than 35 vendors, live music, and a free kids’ craft area where little ones will get to make charm binoculars. Pets are also welcome to attend. 4820 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, modernmakersmart.com

MARCH 26

The 714 Market at Golden Road Brewing

This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., celebrate Easter early at the 714 Market’s Easter Bunny Bash located at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. There will be more than 40 local artisans, Easter photo ops, face painting, children’s play areas, and a dog park. 2210 E. Orangewood Ave., Anaheim