Reaching the Santiago Peak

The Santiago Truck and Joplin trails relentlessly ascend through scattered sagebrush and oak forests, winding along the narrow hillside, and rising into the clouds above. Beyond the cloud layer sits Santiago Peak, the tallest point in Orange County and the destination for our 16-mile trek through Cleveland National Forest. Sweat pours over my brow as I force my legs to continue moving up the steep trail toward the 5,689-foot peak above. Then the clouds part, revealing the entire landscape of the county, highlighted by the distant silhouette of Catalina Island. This moment justifies every step in my pursuit of the towering peak above.

6 hours 52 minutes

Time spent hiking out and back

1850

Year of first recorded ascent, by the Major Horace Bell party

6

Liters of water consumed

2.5

Average speed of hike in miles per hour

5,124

Elevation gained in feet

Thinking of hiking to Santiago Peak? Here are some tips: