Quotes: Havana Nights in Orange County

“La Havana Madrid” tells the story of a 1960s nightclub in Chicago that drew Latino immigrants to share music and community. Sandra Delgado’s father told her about the club, and the seed was planted. It took extensive research as there were no official records of the club or Latino musicians in that neighborhood at that time. Delgado’s passion and storytelling expertise led to accolades from many publications in Chicago when the show opened in 2017. She discusses her process and her hopes for O.C. audiences.

“I’m really interested in histories that I feel deserve a wider recognition and that center on Latino lives. (There was no written history of Latino musicians in that neighborhood). This is almost like an excavation—an excavation of a history that has been lost. Social media helped me so much. I used social media to find people.”

“When I first wrote it, (I thought) I want this to be a show multiple generations can see together. ‘I have to bring my parents or my kids to this.’ It’s a great show for a girls’ night, date night, and a family.”

“I’m so excited to be at the mission. I’m writing a new ending for the show specifically for this space. There is so much talk of the water and stars and these Caribbean countries, so by the end of the night, we see these stars and see a palm tree swaying in the breeze. No money (would) be enough to get that set design!”

“Walking out of there, I want people to be more curious about the elders in their family. It’s so important to me that we keep our stories alive. There’s so much I haven’t asked my parents that I need to. And to consider the land we walk on, and the history of that area of O.C. and how it’s changed over the years.”

SEE THE SHOW: July 15 through Aug. 4. Go to scr.org for tickets.