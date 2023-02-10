Pure Salt Celebrates Galentine’s With a ‘Sip and Shoppe’ Event

Grab your friends and head to Newport Beach’s Pure Salt Shoppe on February 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. for an evening featuring women-owned businesses. Enjoy natural wine from Avaline and appetizers from Board Housewives charcuterie. There will also be a Tirzah Bazaar pop up with jewelry made by women in Kenya. Gift wrapping will be available, and attendees who spend $250 or more will be entered to win a basket of Pure Salt products.

Read More!