Postino WineCafé in Irvine Hosts Weeklong Fundraiser for CHOC Foundation

Postino WineCafé, Irvine’s new all-day wine bar and cafe, is hosting a weeklong fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC). The fundraiser, Postino Pops the Top for CHOC, will run from February 13 through 19 at Postino WineCafé Park Place. For every purchase of Postino’s popular bruschetta boards, the restaurant will donate $1 to CHOC Foundation.

“We’re so excited and grateful for the opportunity to give back to a true pillar of the community, the Children’s Hospital of Orange County,” said Postino WineCafé General Manager Jonah Winn. “And because community is one of Postino’s core values, we’re so excited to host this fundraiser.”

Throughout the week, guests can participate in the fundraiser by ordering from a variety of signature and customizable bruschetta boards. Flavors include Brie, Apple & Fig Spread, Smoked Salmon & Pesto, and more.

Postino WineCafé Park Place is the first location in California, offering seasonal, locally inspired food and beverages.

