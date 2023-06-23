Person of Interest: Santa Ana Zoo Animal Trainer

What has been your journey with animals?

I’ve worked with marine mammals at SeaWorld San Diego and Sea Life Park Hawaii. Later I began training dogs, cats, birds, pigs, rats, and raccoons for the Universal Studios Animal Actors show and for films at Birds and Animals Unlimited. After having such success with dogs, I decided I wanted to help pet owners learn to train their own dogs and started OC Paws Dog Training in 2013.

Do you have pets?

While working for the Universal Studios Animal Actors Show, I rescued a shepherd-mix puppy that I named Nai‘a, which means “dolphin” in Hawaiian. I trained Nai‘a for the live stage show at Universal Studios. She made some media appearances at a young age. When it was time for me to move on from the show, I adopted Nai‘a as my own. She’s still with me to this day, a retired star at the lovely age of 11.

How does training help animals?

I know that I make a difference in the lives of the animals I train and care for. Ashley is a 10-year-old ring-tailed lemur at the Santa Ana Zoo who was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus. Ashley had no injection training history, and I needed to use a limited amount of food as reinforcement. I trained Ashley to come over to me, move to a separate location in her habitat, enter a training chute, and allow me to touch her through the fence line. Once she was comfortable with me touching her, I began using a (needleless) syringe, then added a blunted needle and easily moved onto daily insulin injections. This behavior was trained within four months using positive reinforcement.

