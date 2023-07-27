Person of Interest: Newport Beach Artist Linda Wooters

Tell us about your studio.

I’m a member of the Cannery Village Collective with seven other artists. We’re all in one building with separate studios. We work independently and sometimes we get together to share feedback. We started a monthly art walk, it’s on the second Friday of every month from 4 to 8 p.m. You can browse around different studios and meet the artists.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I’m inspired by my love of the ocean and living in Newport Beach, so I paint a lot of coastal scenes. My surroundings never stay the same—the winds change; the pattern of the sunsets, the clouds, the waves are always different. And they give me the energy I need to create.

How would you describe your artistic style?

I try to paint impressionistic, so it represents a place or time, or a feeling you get when you look at the painting. And I’m hoping that it will open the door to someone interpreting it how they want, because it might give them an idea of a past experience of a certain place without being that exact place. I also try to be a little more abstract.

When you approach a blank canvas, what do you do first?

It’s always different. Sometimes I just paint a solid color, just to get paint on there. But then other times I don’t know what I want to paint. So I will squeeze paint onto the canvas and make splatters or lines. Sometimes I’ll get rid of the hard lines, soften them, and then things start appearing. To me, that’s the fun part. That’s the part where my subconscious gets kind of playful.

Cannery Village Art Walk on Instagram @canneryartistcollective or at Wooters’ website, lindawooters.com