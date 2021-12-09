Perfect Getaway: Hotel del Coronado

For a more intimate getaway, venture off the main path and revel in luxury at the historic 1906 Lodge ($272 and up). Your stay includes a daily happy hour, complimentary breakfast, and home- made cookies upon check-in. Renovated completely in 2009 to capture the details of the original property, the inn features fireplaces and spa tubs in many of the 17 rooms to lend a romantic spirit. Bikes, beach chairs, and umbrellas are ready for you to borrow, and the property’s gracious environs will beckon you back after each day’s adventures.

Photos courtesy Hotel del Coronado

EUROPEAN TREAT

Tartine is a 20-year-old European cafe that turns into a bistro at night. Sweet pastries and coffee cakes as well as savory options such as croque monsieur ($13.50) and quiche ($14.50) are available all day. Or sit on the sidewalk patio and observe the quieter side of Coronado while downing handfuls of the best fries anywhere. You’ll fit in with the locals and maybe feel like one yourself because of the friendly service and cozy space.

CAPTURED ARTIFACTS

The Ice House Museum is in an 1889 building that was a working ice house. It contains photos, serving ware, and other memen- tos from more than a century of events at the Hotel del Coronado. Take in photos of Marilyn Monroe, Babe Ruth, and several presidents, and check out the guestbook to find a famous name on nearly every page. Join the docent-led Legendary Tour ($40 per person, 90 minutes) and get a peek at the tunnel beneath the property.