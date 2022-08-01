Take a climb on Camelback Mountain, relax at Joya Spa, kick back at the pool, or tempt your tastebuds with culinary delights inspired by Spain and Mexico.

Old-world touches complement modern technologies and amenities in all guest rooms. Our beautiful accommodations are inspired by the Andalusia region of Spain and boast dark woods and rich-hued colors for a comfortable, relaxing stay.

Enjoy the refreshing escape of sparkling pools, each offering stunning views of Camelback Mountain and surrounded by towering palms and citrus trees. With unparalleled poolside dining, cocktail service, and private cabanas, all you need to do is kick back and unwind for the entire day.

Sparkling throughout the day with an evening glow, the Kasbah Pool lies in the very heart of the resort. Relax poolside and take advantage of spacious seating areas, cabanas, a lounge area, a restaurant and bar, and magnificent views of Camelback Mountain. Lofty architectural details are reminiscent of a Mediterranean seaside resort, surrounded by sensual fire features and pulsating energy. Sip on a chilled, fresh cocktail at the hottest poolside bar in Scottsdale.

Hidden among soaring palms and our lush resort grounds, the Oasis Pool is a peaceful experience for adults. Retreat to the shade in one of our available cabanas and refresh in the sun-kissed pool and soothing spa. Grab a chilled cocktail from the Pavilion and relax under the beaming desert sun.

Go beyond simple relaxation with a day at Joya Spa. Whether you want to maintain your exercise program with one of our yoga or fitness classes or rejuvenate your senses with spa treatments, we’re ready to help you achieve your health goals.

From the moment you enter Joya Spa you are immersed in sights and smells that evoke emotions of ultimate comfort. Here a spa day is an experience and a feeling. The feeling of absolute tranquility and serenity; an experience where stress and burdens are washed away to leave you refreshed and revived. Conceived by Sylvia Sepielli, the visionary behind some of the world’s most celebrated spas, it is here you will discover a magnificently refreshing world of healthy indulgences that will nurture your body and replenish your soul like never before.

After a relaxing treatment, spa guests are invited to unwind at the rooftop Joya Terrace pool and savor a meal poolside or take in the breathtaking views.

Our state-of-the-art Joya fitness facility offers Pilates and yoga classes, as well as personal trainers and group fitness classes. Our professional staff is available for the individualized, personal service you need to maintain your healthy lifestyle.

Drawing upon the sights, sounds, and flavors of Spain, Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia takes you to an Andalusia Village with an array of unique restaurants.

Featuring a festive and communal atmosphere, Prado is a picturesque restaurant reminiscent of an old-world dining room. Guests are invited to embrace the engaging ambiance of a commanding wood-fired tapas display kitchen, and indoor and outdoor seating with views of Camelback Mountain. Offering seasonal Spanish-influenced fare for an approachable American palate, Prado reflects the unique flavor and heritage of Spain’s Andalusian region, while utilizing the finest and freshest local ingredients made available by Arizona’s vast farming community.

Gather in Mbar’s cozy lounge, or in outdoor communal seating with social fire pits. Enjoy tapas accompanied by a distinct cocktail menu that features crisp fruit-infused sangrias, various gin & tonics, and a variety of Spanish wines, sherry and fino. On select nights, enjoy live music from local artists performing eclectic jazz and contemporary numbers with a modern upbeat feel.

Taqueria Centro’s cuisine is a modern, upscale take on Arizona-Mexican dishes using the finest ingredients. Thoughtfully crafted, many dishes boast colorful and unique ingredients. Beverages include a well-curated list of tequila, mezcal, rum, and whisky. Specialty cocktails range from classics like fresh lime juice margaritas to imaginative new hand-crafted cocktails and Arizona microbrews.

Sunny getaways to Scottsdale can be even brighter when you save up to 20% with this season’s Stay More, Play More offer.

Plan your desert-inspired luxury escape today.