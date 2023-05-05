OB-GYN Offers Tips for Supporting Moms

Lend a hand: Whatever you can do in the way of helping a mom get more sleep, even if it’s just a two-to-three-hour nap, makes all the difference in the world. If you and your friends can chip in for a postpartum doula or a night nurse once a week, that’s invaluable. Even if it’s just going over (to her house) and letting her nap while you watch the baby … or sending a cleaning crew over or helping her run errands. Food is always welcome. I think having a meal train or organizing something like that can be huge. Also, make sure you’re healthy before going over to visit, and wash your hands.

Gifts: I think for moms, cozy pajamas or loungewear are really welcome gifts—something that is easy to breastfeed with. I think a lot of times people don’t want to spend money on clothes or outfits in that first postpartum time period because they want to try to get back to the clothes that are in their closet. Even just an Amazon gift card so she doesn’t have to worry about running out and getting stuff.