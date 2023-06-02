No. 6 on Yelp’s Top 100 Best Places to Eat is in O.C.

Why did you start Sunbliss?

My grandma always said that it was better to serve than to be served. And I feel like in my upbringing, food is like our love language. It genuinely makes me happy seeing people try our food.

What’s the inspiration behind your drinks?

I’ve always wanted to incorporate things from all the happiest memories in my life and my travels. The blue in our drinks actually comes from a flower I found when I was traveling in Thailand.

What are your hobbies?

I love boxing, pottery, and eating.

Do you have a go-to coffee order?

A simple caffe latte. But non-coffee would be our house-made chai because I’m a tea girl.

What is your dream job?

This is my dream job. I built this place, and I worked hard. I love meeting customers face-to-face on my own, and I still do all the crazy wild stuff like marketing and business management—it’s legitimately my favorite thing.