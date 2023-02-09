Meet Allie Rockk, a Santa Ana-based DJ and Online Content Creator

What does your schedule look like?

I perform three to four times a week, sometimes until 2 a.m. It’s funny because everyone thinks I’m a night owl, but I’m actually an early bird. I like waking up between 7 and 8:30 a.m. And when I’m not performing, I create content to upload to TikTok and other social media.

What are the challenges you face as a female DJ?

It’s sometimes intimidating to go into a new setting and play in places I haven’t been to before. The bigger I became, the more self-conscious I got about whether I was doing a good job. Sometimes, I’ve been put in lineups where I’m the only girl. I often remind myself that people can see my potential, and I am here for a reason.

How would you describe your style?

I like to think of my style as a piñata because you never know what you’re going to get. Some people think that I’ll play EDM, but then I’ll play hip-hop, 2000s R&B, and Spanish pop. I grew up with a lot of the music that I play, and I think it’s timeless! I want people to feel nostalgic when they listen to my set.

Any funny performance stories?

During one of my gigs, my cousin Christian got on stage and tried to film content for my social media. As he tried to move back to get a better angle, he ended up tripping on the speakers and fell off the stage in front of everyone. The best part was that he kept recording! I ended up posting the video on social media for my followers.

Follow Her!

@AllieRockk on Instagram and @DJAllieRockk on TikTok