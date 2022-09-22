Join us tonight for the Whiskey Festival!

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the arrival of fall or just want a reason to get out and meet new friends on a Thursday night, we have a perfect excuse. Join us at the Orange Coast Whiskey Festival tonight at 6 at The Park @ Lakeshore Irvine, right in front of the new location of Bosscat Kitchen + Libations.

These tastings are always some of my favorites, as we learn about new flavors and old distilling techniques done perfectly. And it’s not just whiskey (though that’s my preference)! There will be bites and sweet treats from some of our favorite places in O.C., including Bosscat and Miss Mini Donuts. (For a closer look at the cofounder of those, check out our story on Leslie Nguyen). The space is ideal for mixing intriguing people and delicious cocktails and all outside, so come check it out.

Event Info

I’ll see you there!