Health & Wellness Events Coming to O.C.

AUG. 27

CHOC ADVENTURE IN THE PARK

This 5K walk through Disneyland and Disney California Adventure returns in person this year. The walk, which has raised $37.5 million since it began, will take place in the evening. Walkers get discounts on full-day tickets to the parks and at several Downtown Disney shops and restaurants. Disneyland Resort, Anaheim, 714-509-4000, chocwalk.org

SEPT. 26

XTERRA LAGUNA BEACH

A full slate of off-road races distinguishes this annual event, which features 13k and 6k trail runs, an open-water swim, and short- and long-course triathlons. Top finishers earn points toward qualifying for the 2023 XTERRA World Championship; the races attract some of the region’s top triathletes and runners. Crystal Cove State Park, 310-821-7898, xterralagunabeach.com

NOV. 24

DANA POINT TURKEY TROT

For the 45th year, the Thanksgiving Day race encourages everyone from athletes to couch potatoes to “run the race before you stuff your face.” Both the 5k and the 10k run along flat, scenic courses appropriate for all levels through the Dana Point Harbor. Costumes are encouraged. Dana Point Harbor, 949-496-1555, turkeytrot.com

FEB. 5, 2023

SURF CITY MARATHON

Runners race along Pacific Coast Highway on a course offering views of the Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Central Park, and Bolsa Chica Wetlands on their way to the finish line. A Boston Marathon qualifier, it draws top distance runners from across the state, but it also offers a 5k race for more casual runners. A health and wellness expo pops up along the beach in the two days leading to the race. From Pacific Coast Highway to Central Park, Huntington Beach, surfcityusa.com

MAY 6 AND 7, 2023

SDCCU OC MARATHON

Kicking off with the OC Fitness & Lifestyle Expo and ending with live music at the family friendly Celebrate OC Festival, this event offers a whole weekend of activities. The 5k is held Saturday evening, while the half-marathon and marathon take place Sunday. Run both the 5k and the marathon or half-marathon to complete the OC Combo Crush, good for a special medal (and bragging rights). OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-222-0456, ocmarathon.com

AUG. 5 AND 6, 2023

FIT EXPO

Attendees at this annual event can meet fitness celebrities, try new health and wellness products, take free fitness classes, and watch cooking demos and fitness competitions. They can also network with fellow fitness professionals and enthusiasts while learning about the latest health and wellness trends. Anaheim Convention Center, 800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 888-348-3976, thefitexpo.com