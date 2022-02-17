Fashion Island Hotel Will Become Pendry Newport Beach in 2023

Photo courtesy Pendry Newport Beach | Montage International

The luxury hotel brand Pendry announced that it has struck a deal to take over what previously was Fashion Island Hotel and turn it into Pendry Newport Beach. The Irvine Company previously built and owned the property in 1986 that sits adjacent to its popular retail center Fashion Island, but shut it down due to the pandemic in 2020 and decided not to reopen it until they found a new operator.

Together with a Newport Beach-based private equity firm Eagle Four Partners, Pendry intends to keep much of the existing facilities which include 295 guestrooms with their floor-to-ceiling windows and patios, lobby lounges, meeting rooms, restaurant, pool area, spa, and fitness center.

The hotel’s interior design overhaul will be done by Studio Munge, with architecture by WATG and landscaping by Burton Studio.

“We have had incredible growth with Pendry this past year, opening hotels from coast to coast in some of America’s most vibrant destinations,” says Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International, which owns both Montage and Pendry luxury hotel brands. “Now we have an irreplaceable location for Pendry Newport Beach, and an opportunity to bring the Pendry experience ‘home’ to Orange County where both the Montage and Pendry brands originated.”

Adds Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners, “We are grateful to the Irvine Company for entrusting us with this responsibility and sharing our vision as we collaborate with Montage International to create something extraordinary.”

Opening of Pendry Newport Beach is scheduled for 2023. You can visit the hotel’s official website to sign up for more information.