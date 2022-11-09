Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 9-15

NOV. 9 THROUGH 27

“MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL”

Based on the movie of the same name, the musical won 10 Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway in 2019, including Best Musical. It retains all the glitz and glamour of Baz Luhrmann’s original film and mixes in new numbers while following the love story of Satine, a dancer at the Moulin Rouge cabaret club in Paris, and Christian, a singer and songwriter chasing the Bohemian ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and love. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

NOV. 10

HYEJIN KIM

The classical pianist has performed around the world as a soloist with orchestras and as a part of chamber orchestras. Born in Seoul, South Korea, she has been playing piano since she was 5 and won third prize at age 17 in the prestigious Busoni International Piano Competition in Italy. Since then, she has won multiple awards and received an artist diploma at the Colburn School in Los Angeles, where she serves as a faculty member in the Conservatory of Music. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, 949-498-2139, casaromantica.org

NOV. 12

BALBOA CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

Presented by Orange Coast and the Balboa Village Merchant Association, the festival features unlimited beer and seltzer tastings, food, and live music. The 21-and-over event returns after a pandemic hiatus. Featured breweries include Brewery X, Radiant Beer Co., Golden Road, Bearded Tang, and many more. Balboa Blvd. and Palms Parking Lot, 600 E. Balboa Blvd., Newport Beach, orangecoast.com/balboabeerfest

NOV. 12 AND 13

“NORTH”

The inaugural Family Series commission for Segerstrom Center for the Arts, this musical for children and families was written by Ashli St. Armant, the singer for the popular kids’ band Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards. It tells the story of Lawrence and his mother, Minnie, who are traveling the Underground Railroad north from Louisiana in search of freedom; it’s based in part on St. Armant’s family history. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

OPENING NOV. 12

“GUO PEI: ART OF COUTURE”

The world-renowned Chinese designer selected the gowns on display in this exhibit, all couture pieces reflecting China’s cultural heritage, along with mythology, history, art, and architecture. This return engagement, following the popular 2019 show focusing on some of her most famous dresses, will include a selection of her couture bridal wear. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana, 714-567-3600, bowers.org

NOV. 13

VIANO STRING QUARTET

First-prize winners at the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, this group consisting of Lucy Wang (violin), Hao Zhao (violin), Aiden Kane (viola), and Tate Zawadiuk (cello) formed at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in 2015. The artists have performed at multiple festivals and competitions, winning several prizes, and toured throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo, 949-480-4278, soka.edu