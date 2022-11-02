Don’t-Miss Events: Nov. 2-8

NOV. 2

“AN EVENING WITH GEORGE TAKEI”

The activist and social media star who first gained fame by playing Hikaru Sulu in “Star Trek” will discuss his work advocating for immigrant and LGBTQ rights and his memories of the WWII Japanese American internment camps, where he spent part of his childhood. The lecture is part of the Engaging the World: Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies series hosted by Chapman University’s Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org

NOV. 3

BODYTRAFFIC

Known for its versatile dancers and high-energy performances, the Los Angeles-based contemporary dance troupe has wowed audiences around the world since its founding in 2008. The company will present a mixed repertory program of its favorite pieces, including dances set to music by Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, and James Brown. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

NOV. 4 THROUGH 20

“SNOW WHITE”

The titular princess reclaims her story in a play that turns the original fairy tale upside down. Six of the seven dwarves are missing, so she and Dwarf Four play all the characters in the show, explaining what really happened after her stepmother took over as queen. It’s the first show of the season in South Coast Repertory’s Theatre for Young Audiences & Families series and is appropriate for ages 4 and up. South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

NOV. 4 AND 5

JOHN WILLIAMS: A 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

You probably know more John Williams music than you realize; the prolific composer is responsible for some of the most famous movie scores ever recorded, including the “Indiana Jones” movies, “Jurassic Park,” and “Star Wars.” He holds the record for most Academy Award nominations, with 52, and has won 25 Grammy Awards. In this concert, the Pacific Symphony, led by guest pops conductor laureate Richard Kaufman, will play some of Williams’ most beloved works. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org

NOV. 5

VIJAY IYER TRIO

A jazz pianist, Iyer has been voted DownBeat Magazine’s Artist of the Year four times and was nominated for a Grammy for his album “Historicity.” His music combines the sounds of jazz composers such as Duke Ellington and Thelonious Monk with the traditional rhythms of South Asia and West Africa and the African American creative music movement of the 1960s and ’70s. He’ll play with bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Jeremy Dutton. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

NOV. 5 AND 6

ARTISTIC LICENSE FAIR

The fine crafts show returns to the Muckenthaler for a second year. With more than 50 artisans from L.A., Orange, and Riverside counties displaying their work, items for sale at the fair will include jewelry and ceramics, textiles, and upcycled clothing, glass sculpture, and gourd art. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org