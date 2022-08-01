Don’t-Miss Events: August 1 through August 7, 2022

THROUGH AUG. 21

“MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET”

South Coast Repertory stages this jukebox musical under the stars, telling the story of the jam session on Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins got together and played some of their biggest hits. Nominated for three Tony Awards, the show includes legendary songs such as “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog,” and “Whole Lot of Shaking Going On.” Mission San Juan Capistrano, 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano, 714-708-5555, scr.org

AUG. 3 AND 4, 10 AND 11

METRO SUMMER KIDS MOVIES

Tickets are only $2 for these 10 a.m. screenings of favorite family movies from recent years. “How to Train Your Dragon” shows on Aug. 3 and 4, and “Monsters vs. Aliens” screens on Aug. 10 and 11. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, metrotheatres.com

AUG. 3 THROUGH 21

“XANADU”

The cult classic 1980 film starring Olivia Newton John as Clio, a muse from Greek mythology who laces up her roller skates to inspire chalk artist Sonny Malone, was adapted for this stage musical. As Clio and Sonny work together to build a roller disco, they perform hits from the movie, including “I’m Alive” and “Magic.” The show was nominated for Best Musical and Best Book at the 2008 Tony Awards. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

AUG. 4

JIM GAFFIGAN

A comedian and actor, Gaffigan has been nominated for six Grammy Awards for his comedy albums. He has appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies, provided voice-over work on multiple animated shows including “Bob’s Burgers,” and written two best-selling essay collections. His seventh standup special, “Quality Time,” was Amazon Studios’ first original comedy special. Pacific Amphitheatre, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-1500, pacamp.com

AUG. 4

THE MOANIN’ FROGS

The award-winning chamber orchestra features all six saxophones, from soprano to bass, and nothing else. The musicians have performed their repertoire of jazz, ragtime, pop, and classical music in intimate venues and major concert halls across the country. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

AUG. 7

SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES

Pacific Symphony puts on a family-friendly show at the Bette and Wylie Aitken Arts Plaza, with a program of well-known classical songs and sing-alongs and a variety of fun activities for kids. Musco Center for the Arts, One University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org