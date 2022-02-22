Disneyland’s Nighttime Spectaculars Are Coming Back

Photo courtesy Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort today announced the return of their signature nighttime entertainment offerings as part of its multi-phase reopening.

At Disney California Adventure park, World of Color is set to return April 22. The water and light show held in Paradise Bay is currently undergoing renovations after not having used its show technology since the 2020 pandemic shutdown.

At Disneyland park, the fan favorite Disneyland Forever fireworks spectacular that originally debuted as part of the theme park’s 60th anniversary, will return on April 22. The classic Main Street Electrical Parade is also set to return that same night and will include a few new floats including one inspired by the recent Walt Disney Animation Studios film “Encanto.”

On May 28, FANTASMIC! will come back online after its pandemic hiatus. The show featuring a battle between Mickey Mouse and a devious dragon will complete the return of all the nighttime entertainment offerings at the resort.

Guests will still need tickets and reservations to visit. More information can be found on Disneyland’s official website.