Dana Point Harbor Partners’ New Program Aims to Provide Ocean Experiences and Education

In August 2022, the long-awaited, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor began at The Marina at Dana Point. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, Dana Point Harbor Partners (DPHP) will improve public access to the water with the implementation of newly developed community outreach programs.

The DPHP’s Underserved Youth Program has provided hundreds of underserved youths in the community the opportunity to experience ocean education and activities, often for the very first time. It aims to give valuable ocean experiences and education to more than 1,000 underserved youth in 2023.

To implement the program, DPHP has partnered with Orange County non-profits including the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, The Boys & Girls Club of San Juan Capistrano, and San Juan Elementary School.

With the new outreach program led by Bellwether Financial Group, underserved youth from local and inland communities will be able to participate in aquatic activities including swim lessons, ocean education, whale watching, surfing, kayaking, and sailing each year.

The next whale watching trip with Big Brothers Big Sisters will take place on January 28 on the Manute’a, one of Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari’s catamarans.

For more information, visit DanaPointHarbor.com