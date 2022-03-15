When did you know you wanted to be a writer?

When I was in high school, I started going to open mic readings in downtown Santa Ana at a cafe called Neutral Grounds. That’s when the Artists Village was pretty vibrant. The energy was super bonkers. This was probably 1998 to 2000. I spent time there and really expanded what I was reading and (found) that writing was another way to express myself.

Did your time studying in Latin America influence your writing?

That just really nourished me, especially because that’s where my imagination gravitates toward, with the animals, the wildlife, the vegetation. I like being out

of my comfort zone. I speak Spanish, so I was able to navigate pretty easily. It was

all the unexpected things. I remember that we went to this cemetery in Buenos Aires called La Recoleta. I was with friends, and we were walking home after a very late night. This bat, this giant brown bat, swooped over and you could see its face, this little piggy face. I just love those unexpected things. That experience fed my imagination.