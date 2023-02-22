Check Out Irvine Park Railroad’s 27th Anniversary Celebration This Weekend

On February 25 and 26, Irvine Park Railroad will celebrate 27 years of business by offering guests 1996 prices on train tickets, raffle prizes, and more. The 27th Anniversary Celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and although the event is free to attend, the County of Orange park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle will still apply.

Open seven days a week, Irvine Park Railroad is a 1/3-scale train that takes both children and adults on a 12-minute ride through beautiful and historic Irvine Regional Park.

Aside from $2 train ride tickets, the Anniversary Celebration will offer $2 hot dogs, sodas, and ice cream. For every transaction during the event, guests will receive one raffle ticket to enter towards any of the following five raffle prize packages (valued from $93 to $430): Easter Eggstravaganza Prize, Pumpkin Patch Prize, Day in the Park Prize, Christmas Train Prize, and Party Pavilion Prize. The 1996 prices and raffle entries are exclusive to the Anniversary Celebration weekend.

In 1986, John Ford and Steve Horn signed a lease to operate their own rental concessions business in Irvine Regional Park, which soon extended to their own catering company in 1988, and the Irvine Park Railroad was founded in 1996. Ford and Horn’s desire to offer park visitors more activities and attractions created an array of options for a family to fill their day with, from paddle boat rentals to full-service snack bar.

Through the foundation’s development and growth, visitors can take advantage of Irvine Park Railroad’s year-round activities, such as daily train rides, 4th Grade History Education Program, as well as Party Pavilion and Moon Bounce rentals. Other special events include their Easter Eggstravaganza, Pumpkin Patch, and Christmas Train.

Learn more at irvineparkrailroad.com