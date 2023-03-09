Celebrate Pi Day in Orange County With These Local Pie Shops

Pi Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate the holiday than by supporting some of our favorite pie spots? Here’s a list of local businesses offering top-notch pies. Make sure to pre-order too, as some of them will sell out fast!

With Love, From Scratch

Pre-order online, pickup in Anaheim

Support this family-run small business specializing in handmade pies run by self-taught baker Kourtney Rojas. Their Pi Day specials include the Tangelo Curd, made with California tangelos turned into a sweet curd baked inside a Biscoff cookie crust and topped with homemade swiss meringue; and California Citrus Cream, made with lemon, lime, and orange juices, also baked into a Biscoff crust with sour cream whip ($14). Pre-order online at withlovepie.com and pick up in Anaheim on Monday, March 13.

Sweetcie Pie

Pre-order online, pickup in Irvine

Sweetcie Pie is run by Karen Uyeda, who makes award-winning homemade pies. Try the Pi Day 5-inch sampler in 4 flavors: Cara Cara Bang, Cherry Amaretto, Pecan, and Wild Blueberry ($45). You can also get creative with their Decorate Your Own (DYO) Hand Pie Kit, which comes with eight assorted hand pies, three royal icings, and four sprinkle bags ($30). Pre-order online at sweetciepie.com and pick up at Layer Cake Bakery in Irvine on Saturday, March 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pop Pie Co.

Costa Mesa

The Blueberry Apple Yuzu Crumble is a seasonal favorite made with fresh apples, blueberries, yuzu, candied lemon peel, and old-fashioned oat crumble. Try year-round flavors like the key lime pie, made with fresh key limes and topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest ($7 per slice). poppieco.com

The Pie Hole

Anaheim & Orange

Try the Mexican Chocolate Pie, filled with Mexican-spiced ganache that’s topped with a whipped cream made with ground Pie Hole Espresso, all inside a graham cracker crust (only available at the Anaheim location). Or enjoy pies in a more snackable form with the signature Pie Holes, similar to doughnut holes, made with all-natural pie filling and coated in specialty glaze. thepieholela.com