Casa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish Culture from April 26-30

From April 26 through 30, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens will host its first Celtic Spring Festival in honor of the rich culture and history of Ireland and Scotland. An array of activities will take place such as live music, special concerts and performances, traditional drinks, and more to celebrate Celtic culture.

The five-day festival will include both daytime and special evening events. Kids can enjoy a daily Celtic Flowers Scavenger Hunt, a Celtic knot craft, and more during daily general admission. For an all-access experience to the festival, purchase a Celtic Spring Festival Pass for $100 at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-spring-festival/. Limited quantities are available.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., enjoy a live concert during sunset with Music of the Emerald Isles: from Joyce to Enya. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at casaromantica.org/events/music-of-the-emerald-isles/ .

On Thursday at 6 p.m., guests can taste different alcoholic beverages inspired by Celtic traditions at the festival’s 21+ Celtic Tasting Garden. The garden will feature brews from Los Molinos Beer Company, Bottle Logic Brewing, and Golden Coast Mead. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-tasting-garden/ .

On Friday at 10 a.m., start the day with a free cup of High Tide Coffee and a performance by Irish folk duo Silk Button Butchers. At 7 p.m., listen to musician Eric Rigler perform at the Celtic Music in Hollywood concert. Tickets for the nighttime concert are $50 and can be purchased at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-music-in-hollywood/.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., families can enjoy a special performance of “Once Upon a Time in Ireland,” recommended for children ages 10 and under. Kids can discover the wonders of literature through this theatrical performance that brings the mythical creatures of Ireland to life. RSVP at casaromantica.org/events/once-upon-a-time-in-ireland/.

On Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m., Sweetwater Creek Band will close out the week with a performance of Irish Folk music outdoors in the Redmond Family Amphitheater. The concert is included with general admission to Casa Romantica. More information can be found at casaromantica.org/events/sweetwater-creek-band/.

For more information on the festival, visit casaromantica.org/events/celtic-spring-festival/.