Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens to Partially Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

Historic Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens has announced a partial reopening on Memorial Day weekend following the landslide which occurred April 27th. The soft opening on May 25th will allow the public to explore undamaged areas, while the grand opening on May 26th will feature a coffee concert and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The City of San Clemente has identified the locations on the estate that are safe from the damage caused by the landslide and present no danger to the staff or public. We believe that opening our doors, even partially, brings us one step closer to rejuvenating the spirit of Casa Romantica,” says Amy Behrens, executive director of Casa Romantica. “The soft opening on Friday (the 25th) will allow us to share progress of the grounds and highlight the un-damaged spaces with our cherished visitors. The grand opening celebration on Saturday will be a momentous occasion symbolizing the strength and resilience of Casa Romantica.”

Although doors will be opening, the nonprofit faces financial uncertainty due to the landslide. To address this, they have launched the “Building Hope, Preserving History” online fundraiser, aiming to raise $250,000 by June 30th to support planned programs and activities.

The fundraiser has various donor levels, beginning at $50, providing an opportunity for individuals and businesses to contribute to Casa Romantica’s preservation. Donors will receive special memento items based on their contribution level, such as postcards, heartfelt letters, or commemorative tile coasters.

Contributions will directly support the restoration of Casa Romantica, ensuring its continued role as a vibrant center for arts, education, and cultural appreciation. Donations can be made securely at casaromantica.org/landslide-fundraiser, with supporters encouraged to share their involvement on social media using the hashtag #BuildingHopePreservingHistory.

Casa Romantica expresses gratitude for the support received and looks forward to restoring and preserving this cherished cultural landmark with the community’s help.