A Q&A with Local Changemaker Elizabeth Wahler

Corona del Mar native Elizabeth Wahler wears many hats. She is the Founder and CEO of Kiére Media, a tech-forward brand strategist and angel investor. As a board member of Oceana, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the world’s oceans on a global scale, one of her favorite roles is serving as co-chair for Oceana’s annual SeaChange Summer Party in Orange County.

Since joining the team, Wahler’s leadership has helped shape Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party into a highly successful event that has been awarded the titles of “Best Gala in Orange County” and “Best Summer Soiree.” Wahler, and her counterparts, have helped Oceana raise nearly $19 million to support the organization’s vital work to deliver a healthy ocean for future generations.

We sat down with Wahler to learn more about the threats facing the ocean, why she got involved, and what to expect at this year’s 16th annual SeaChange Summer Party, coming up soon on July 22 in Dana Point.

When did you first fall in love with the ocean?

My love for the ocean was nurtured from a very young age, growing up in Corona Del Mar. The beach was my playground and my sanctuary. I remember the feeling of the sand between my toes, the sun and salt on my face, and the beauty of what I would see underwater on a blue-sky day. As a child, I would spend the long summer days bobbing in the waves mesmerized by the ocean’s vast majesty.

Why is the ocean and ocean conservation so important to you?

My passion for ocean conservation is deeply personal. It’s rooted in my childhood memories growing up at the beach but primarily influenced by my late father’s work in environmental engineering, pioneering comprehensive solutions for air pollution control, and the work he did in 1977 to help lead the passage of amendments to the Clean Air Act, which strengthened the original law.

With this, I grew up understanding the intricate connection between clean air, healthy oceans, and the overall health of our planet. This knowledge made me realize that protecting our oceans isn’t just about preserving beautiful places or species; it’s about safeguarding the systems that sustain life on Earth. Joining Oceana was a natural extension of this lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship.

What ocean issue(s) do you wish more Californians knew about?

Oh gosh, many….how much time do we have to discuss? Some of the big ones that come to mind are:

Kelp forests. I wish more Californians knew about the plight of our kelp forests. These underwater ecosystems are as rich and diverse as any terrestrial forest, and they’re unique to California and the rocky Pacific coast. They provide food and shelter for hundreds of species, from sea otters to rockfish. But they’re under threat from climate change, pollution, and overfishing. When we lose kelp forests, we lose an integral part of our marine ecosystem.

Our marine protected areas (MPAs), and all our special places along our coast. Our waters are abundant, and these areas are crucial aspects of ocean conservation. MPAs are vital because they allow ecosystems to recover and thrive without human interference, creating a ripple effect of benefits for our oceans.

I wish more people understood the devastating impact of drift gillnets. These nets are a mile long and are left to drift in the ocean, indiscriminately killing marine life, including endangered species. I’m proud that Oceana has made great progress to get these nets out of the waters off California’s coast, while promoting more sustainable fishing practices.



You’ve co-chaired Oceana’s SeaChange Summer Party for several years and helped the event raise nearly $19 million. Can you tell us what makes this event so special and why you keep coming back, year after year?

The SeaChange Summer Party is special because it brings together people who share a love for the ocean and a commitment to protecting it. It’s a night of celebration, but also a night of action. We raise funds that are critical to Oceana’s work, but we also raise awareness and inspire people to make a difference. I keep coming back because I believe in the power and effectiveness of Oceana, the event, and our amazing SeaChange Family that drives change.

What are you most excited about for this year’s event?

There’s a palpable energy that comes with each SeaChange Summer Party, and this year is no exception. I’m thrilled to reconnect with our dedicated donors, partners, volunteers, and sponsors, and equally excited to welcome those who are joining us for the first time.

I’m looking forward to hearing from Oceana’s CEO, Andrew Sharpless. His updates on Oceana’s victories since we last gathered are not just informative, they’re inspiring. They remind us that while the challenges facing our oceans are vast and complex, they’re not insurmountable.

When we come together at SeaChange, we’re not just raising funds, we’re fostering hope. We’re showing that every individual can make a difference, and that together, we can achieve incredible things.

I’m excited to celebrate ocean champion Paul Naudé, President of the Surf Industry Members Association and CEO of Vissla.

And of course, I’m eagerly anticipating the moment when we get to hear from the legendary Morgan Freeman! His passion for our oceans is as profound as his talent, and I can’t wait to see the inspiration he’ll undoubtedly bring to this year’s event.

You’ve been involved with Oceana for more than a decade now. What achievement are you most proud of?

Over the past decade, there have been many achievements I’m proud of, but one of the most significant is Oceana’s work to ban single-use plastics in California. Our state is really leading the way with this new law, which will significantly reduce single-use plastic packaging and food ware, while also shifting the burden of plastic pollution back on producers. This was a landmark victory in the fight against plastic pollution, which is one of the most visible and pervasive threats to our oceans.

That’s just one of our recent accomplishments. Oceana and its allies have secured more than 275 victories in the fight to protect our oceans. But there’s still much work to be done, and I’m excited about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

To learn more about Oceana and the SeaChange Summer Party, please visit: SeaChangeSummerParty.org