6 Independent Bookstores to Visit in Orange County

Arvida Book Co.

Opened in 2020, this bookstore often hosts writer’s workshops, speaking events, and how-to workshops. Though it specializes in used books, the shop also carries new releases. Customers can purchase a drink from onsite Tolima Coffee Company and have a seat on the outdoor patio. The latest addition to the shop is a book club corner where readers can check out local book clubs and learn about their current and past readings. Open Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 115 W. Main St., Tustin, https://arvidabookco.com/

Mystery Ink

This independent bookstore, open since 1991, specializes in author events and book signings and offers a diverse selection, from classics to new bestsellers. Summer hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday noon to 6 p.m., ​and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 7552 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, http://www.mysteryink.com/home.html

Laguna Beach Books

This neighborhood bookstore strives to create a community-enriched environment by having a wide selection of books for children and adults. Located only a mile away from the sand, this bookstore is a perfect spot to stop on the way to the beach. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1200 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, https://www.lagunabeachbooks.com/

Half-off Books Records Films

With an array of media including both used and new books, this bookstore does not disappoint. Customers can also drop by to sell used books, records, DVDs, CDs, and more. Follow the shop’s Instagram for updates on quarterly fire sales. Teachers and librarians always receive a 10% discount. Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 141 W Wilshire Ave., Fullerton, https://hobrf.com/

Beach Town Books

Browse through over 70,000 titles in the heart of downtown San Clemente. Check out the underwater ocean theme room for the kids to read in. This store also allows you to bring in your own books in exchange for store credit. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 99 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, https://www.beachtownbooks.com/

Lido Village Books

This small yet stylish bookstore in Lido Marina Village offers a wide selection of literature for everyone to enjoy, ranging from bestsellers to travel guides to an excellent kids selection. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 3424 Via Lido, Newport Beach, https://www.lidovillagebooks.com/