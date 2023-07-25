5 Questions With: Dos Boots Mezcal Cofounder

Where did the partners meet?

In the water. Literally. I’d travel here from Mexico five times a year for work and would surf Newport’s river jetties. The surf industry is small. McElroy designed the Hurley logo; Shubin did marketing for RVCA. We met surfing.

Why go from surf to spirits?

The surf industry was going through hurdles. We talked about mezcal’s growing popularity, and I had all these connections in Oaxaca. I thought it would be like starting a T-shirt company—I had no idea about the red tape (with) selling alcohol.

Why Oaxaca?

I’d been studying chemical engineering when the peso devalued by half. I went to help my uncle on the opposite coast. I stopped for one night on the Oaxaca coast, famous for big waves. I bought a board, went surfing, came in, and said, “I’m staying.”

How did you support yourself?

(A friend) opened a bar—we were a bunch of kids running it. People from the higher elevations would come to sell us their big jugs of mezcal. There were no brands then.

There are hundreds today, right?

It’s very different now, but many producers keep the traditions. One bottling, we use the donkey to mash the agave. Another, our mezcalero mashes it with a wooden mallet.

… We have good product.