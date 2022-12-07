Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 7-13

DEC. 8 THROUGH 30

“WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO”

In this take on “The Wizard of Oz” from Lythgoe Family Panto, Dorothy is transported to the world of witches and munchkins by a blizzard, rather than a tornado, on Christmas Eve. The family-friendly holiday show is based on the British tradition of pantomime, and audience participation is encouraged. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

DEC. 9

MAVIS STAPLES AND KANDACE SPRINGS

Staples is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and three-time Grammy Award winner. The R&B and gospel singer started her career with the Staple Singers, her family’s band, and began performing as a solo artist in 1969. Vocalist, pianist, and songwriter Kandace Springs will open the concert. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 9 THROUGH 18

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE: “THE NUTCRACKER”

More than 100 performers spin and leap across the stage to Tchaikovsky’s famous score in this version of the holiday ballet, choreographed by ABT’s artist-in-residence, Alexei Ratmansky. Clara’s dreamscape of toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, fairies, and royal mice features sets and costumes by Richard Hudson, who won a Tony Award for his work on “The Lion King.” Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 9 THROUGH 23

“FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS”

It’s Christmas, and ebullient grade-schooler Nancy sells a few of her gowns and accessories so she can buy a sparkly new tree topper—but things don’t turn out exactly as she planned. This family-friendly show, appropriate for kids 4 and older, is funny and sweet, just like the best-selling books it’s based on. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com

DEC. 10 THROUGH 24

FESTIVAL BALLET THEATRE: “THE NUTCRACKER”

Choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre’s artistic director, Salwa Rizkalla, this version of the classic features some of the top young dancers from around Southern California performing alongside the company’s professional dancers and world-renowned guest artists. The pre-show tea party includes visits from some of the ballet’s famous characters. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 714-309-1280, festivalballet.org

DEC. 11

CHITA RIVERA

The Broadway legend, who originated the roles of Anita in “West Side Story” and Velma Kelly in “Chicago,” is a three-time Tony Award winner and was the first Latina to receive a Kennedy Center Honor. She’ll perform numbers from her most famous roles, along with songs from shows such as “Sweet Charity,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org