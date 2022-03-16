Photo courtesy Bar Louie.

Check out the festivities at these local spots! From themed treats to corned beef and green beer, this list will get you in the Irish spirit.

The District at Tustin Legacy

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, The District will be featuring live music from 5 to 11 p.m., as well as a self-guided tasting tour! The participating restaurants, including Stowaway Tiki and Bar Louie, will be serving up specialty cocktails, green beer, and Irish fare.

2437 Park Ave., Tustin, 714-259-9090, thedistricttl.com/

Billy’s at the Beach

Immerse yourself in the St. Paddy’s Day cheer with Irish-inspired dishes such as the reuben sandwich and corned beef and cabbage. Billy’s is known for their delicious Mai Tais, and for this special holiday, they’ll serve a limited-edition Green Mai Tai.

2751 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-722-1100, billysatthebeach.net/

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Sprinkles’ festive new Irish Coffee cupcake. A chocolate coffee cake is filled with a marshmallow core, and topped with an Irish whiskey-infused green vanilla buttercream frosting.

Locations in Anaheim and Newport Beach, sprinkles.com/

Farmer Boys

Stop by one of the many O.C. locations to test your luck with their annual St. Patrick’s Day scratchers. With every purchase, guests will receive a winning scratcher for free food or drinks that can be redeemed through May 15th.

Locations in Anaheim, Brea, Fullerton, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, Laguna Hills, Orange, and Santa Ana, farmerboys.com/

Patsy’s Irish Pub

Enjoy authentic Irish cuisine and live entertainment throughout the day at this happening pub. Two bands and a DJ are set to perform, as well as a bagpipe group!

28971 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, 949-249-2604, patsysirishpub.net/

The Biergarten in Old World HB

Take part in the Irish Fest going on at this local spot and hear live music by the band Silk Button Butchers, which is set to play from 6 to 9 p.m. On the menu, they have Irish stew, corned beef with cabbage, and an impressive list of beer and cocktails.

7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, 714-895-8020, events.oldworldhb.com/

Bagels & Brew

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day by picking up a box of bright green swirled Leprechaun doughnuts. You can reserve your order now by calling or ordering online.

23052 Alicia Parkway, Mission Viejo, 949-837-6977, bagelsandbrew.com/

Stillwater Spirits & Sounds

Head over to this prohibition-themed bar in Dana Point for corned beef or a reuben sandwich, and wash it all down with a green beer or Irish cocktail. Stay and watch the Tom Petty tribute band, So Petty, while you enjoy your meal.

24701 Del Prado Ave., Dana Point, 949-661-6003, danapointstillwater.com/

Dough and Arrow

Try their limited-edition Irish coffee cookies, filled with Baileys pastry cream and topped with a nutmeg whipped cream.

3033 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 657-247-4483, doughandarrow.co/