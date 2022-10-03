Where to Celebrate National Taco Day in Orange County

Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen

On National Taco Day, treat yourself to half off the entire menu of diverse tacos such as the short rib taco, wild mushroom taco, and more. Mix and match your taco selections with one of more than 60 premium, 100-percent Blue Agave tequilas which are also half off. The Irvine location will be hosting live Latin musical performances to celebrate the special day as well. 13126 Jamboree Road, Irvine, 714-408-7819, chachaslatinkitchen.com

Puesto

In honor of National Taco Day, Puesto presents guests with an opportunity to win a Puesto Golden Ticket, redeemable for a $50 gift card. A Golden Ticket will be attached at random to the bottom of all three-taco plates ordered for dine-in service. The promotion will be offered all day at all four Orange County Puesto locations, while ticket supplies last. Also enjoy the weekly Taco Tuesday special with half off all tacos for dine-in from 3 p.m. to close. Locations in Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Irvine, eatpuesto.com

A+O Restaurant | Bar at Balboa Bay Resort

The eatery’s new “Birria Taco Tuesdays” special happens to land on National Taco Day. Slow cooked with pork, onion, tomatoes, chiles, and spices, the tacos are served with dipping consommé, pickled onions, and limes and are served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., or until they sell out. 1221 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-630-4285

Las Brisas

Take in the iconic ocean views at this cliffside restaurant offering unique tacos such as the crispy chicken taco with pea hummus and white sesame on handmade, blue-corn tortillas, and the maitake mushroom taco with avocado, guajillo, pickled carrots, and cotija cheese. 361 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-497-5434, lasbrisaslagunabeach.com

Sol Mexican Cantina

Known for their Baja-inspired cuisine, Sol dishes up innovative Mexican food and drinks such as their carne asada Vampiro taco, featuring double corn tortillas stuffed with serrano peppers, cheese, carne asada, guacamole, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and chipotle sauce. 1910 Main St., Irvine, 949-975-1220; 251 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-675-9800; solcocina.com

Solita Tacos & Margaritas

Enjoy tacos and tequilas at this casual Mexican eatery. Try the house pork belly dorado taco, spicy shrimp taco, or street taco plates with your choice of two sides.

7631 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, 714-894-2792, solitatacos.com

Miguel’s Jr.

This Mexican counter-serve chain offers burritos, tacos, and other classics in a modern space. From open to close on Oct. 4, get your hands on a full-size carne asada soft taco for $3. Valid for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and online ordering. Locations in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Orange, and Tustin, miguelsjr.com