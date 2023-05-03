Where to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo in O.C.

VEA and Dos Hombres

Dos Hombres co-owners, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, will kick off Cinco De Mayo with Dos Hombres mezcal cocktails, street tacos, and festive music at VEA’s Edge Bar in Newport Beach from 3 to 7 p.m. 900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Descanso Restaurant

The self-named modern taqueria in Costa Mesa is treating customers to an extended Happy Hour and live music starting from 7 p.m. until closing. 1555 Adams Ave., Costa Mesa, 714-486-3798

Solita

Solita Tacos and Margaritas in Anaheim is celebrating with a live broadcast from Solita on Cinco De Mayo hosted by ESPN radio from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring a beer garden, a DJ, and lawn games. There will also be Angels tickets giveaways. 2438 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim, 949-755-7519

Miguel’s Jr.

The fast-service Mexican food chain will offer single-day Cinco de Mayo specials, including a $1.99 National Burrito deal. Multiple locations in Orange County.

Gracias Madre Newport

Gracias Madre, known for traditional Mexican cuisine, is celebrating with a pop-up margarita garden featuring cocktails and a live DJ from 3 to 9 p.m. 1617 Westcliff Drive, Newport Beach, 949-386-8100