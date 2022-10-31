Wagyu Burgers at Ojai Burger

When four restaurateurs and longtime friends on vacation in Ojai—three cofounders of Pokeworks, one cofounder of a high-end Japanese restaurant—stumbled on Yume Japanese Burger Café, they immediately set out to partner with Yume’s founders to bring its fusion wagyu burgers to Orange County and beyond. Fast-forward to new Ojai Burger in Old Towne Orange, where stars of the menu include the signature Ojai Burger with fried egg and Chief Peak burger with sauteed onions and mushrooms, both featuring 24-hour-marinated wagyu patties. Arguably stealing the spotlight are the spicy karaage chicken sandwich, takoyaki octopus fritters, ube-drizzled mochi dessert waffle, and matcha milkshake with pocky-stick toppings. Names of dishes such as Topa Topa Loaded Wagyu Fries pay homage to Ojai-area peaks. The fast-casual spot, near Orange Plaza and previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken, shares a shady patio with Wahoo’s Fish Tacos.

238 W. Chapman Ave., Orange, 657-221-0619, eatojaiburger.com